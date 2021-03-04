"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor





Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Thursday to explain why he against the recent place name changes in the Eastern Cape.

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename several cities and towns including Port Elizabeth, which will now be known as Gqeberha.

It's a move that has divided South Africans, but Bhanga is quite clear on where he stands on the issue:

I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth... Nqaba Bhanga, Executive Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The name has not been officially changed. Nqaba Bhanga, Executive Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

If you want to talk about restoration, you can't say you are restoring the language of Xhosa using Gqeberha because it has no meaning. Nqaba Bhanga, Executive Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

If it's a Khoi name, it must be written in Khoi and it's not. Nqaba Bhanga, Executive Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Bhanga also argues that the name is not inclusive.

When we rename, we represent all the people, because we want to be a diverse society... Nqaba Bhanga, Executive Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

I am opposed to the name changes of Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage.



I have written to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, to express my concern - not only with the process that was followed to change these names but also the outcome thereof. — Mayor Nqaba Bhanga (@nbhanga) March 1, 2021

