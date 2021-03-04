Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm
Authorities have managed to recapture 27 young Nile crocodiles that escaped from a commercial breeding farm in the Bonnievale area on Wednesday morning.
#CrocodilesWC Officials have captured 7 more crocodiles that escaped from a breeding farm outside Bonnievale.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 4, 2021
In total, 27 have been recaptured after they escaped through a wired fence yesterday morning. KP
An operation is currently underway to track down the reptiles which are suspected to have found their way to the Breede River which runs in the vicinity.
The operation is being undertaken by Cape Nature, the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as farm owners in the area.
According to CapeNature, authorities are focusing on an area about 5km upstream towards Robertson and 5km downstream towards Swellendam for surveillance and capture.
It's still unclear exactly how many crocodiles managed to get away however trap cages with bait have been set up along the Breede River, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.
The authorities are currently patrolling the area and residents living in the Bonnievale area have been warned to keep away from the Breede River until further notice.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says the crocodiles vary in size from 1.2m to 1.5m and present medium danger to people because they are farmed animals that used to regular feeding and therefore do not hunt for their food.
However, Bredell warns that the reptiles remain wild and instinctive animals and do pose a danger to the public.
The public is urged to not attempt to approach any crocodiles, but to immediately report any sightings to the Bonnievale SAPS on 023-616 8060 which set up a dedicated task team to deal with this incident.
According to CapeNature, the crocodiles made their way through a wired fence. They broke the the fence and got their way out.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
At this stage, they've managed to recapture 27. Overnight they capture seven because yesterday afternoon the figure was standing at 20.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They still don't know how many are still at large. It's a waiting game. Hopefully, they capture and count.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
A large number of young crocodiles have escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale.🐊 While some have been recaptured, an unknown number remain at large: https://t.co/H3QJWbjzA8. 👀 Please report any sightings of crocodiles to Bonnievale SAPS on 023 616 8060. pic.twitter.com/IeSeFlc1OQ— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 4, 2021
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/nile_crocodile.html?oriSearch=nile+crocodie&sti=ldnp1pxyvsa0iyvozl|&mediapopup=131331827
