Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm





Authorities have managed to recapture 27 young Nile crocodiles that escaped from a commercial breeding farm in the Bonnievale area on Wednesday morning.

An operation is currently underway to track down the reptiles which are suspected to have found their way to the Breede River which runs in the vicinity.

The operation is being undertaken by Cape Nature, the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as farm owners in the area.

According to CapeNature, authorities are focusing on an area about 5km upstream towards Robertson and 5km downstream towards Swellendam for surveillance and capture.

It's still unclear exactly how many crocodiles managed to get away however trap cages with bait have been set up along the Breede River, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.

The authorities are currently patrolling the area and residents living in the Bonnievale area have been warned to keep away from the Breede River until further notice.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says the crocodiles vary in size from 1.2m to 1.5m and present medium danger to people because they are farmed animals that used to regular feeding and therefore do not hunt for their food.

However, Bredell warns that the reptiles remain wild and instinctive animals and do pose a danger to the public.

The public is urged to not attempt to approach any crocodiles, but to immediately report any sightings to the Bonnievale SAPS on 023-616 8060 which set up a dedicated task team to deal with this incident.

