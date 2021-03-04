"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Televisions show in South Africa must be representative of the citizens of the country if we are to move away from the segregation of the past and towards a more multicultural society.
That's according to Lutendo Nendauni, lecturer and language editor at North-West University.
In 2016 Nenduani wrote a paper critiquing the cultural and racial representation in South African soapies.
He joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Thursday to talk about the allegations of lack of representation in the MNet series Love Island SA.
The first episode of the show premiered on Sunday night and South African viewers were not impressed.
The local spin-off of the reality dating show has come under fire for its poor production quality and lack of representation.
80% of the population is black, but then here comes a television programme and 90% of the contestants are white.Lutendo Nendauni, Lecturer and Language Editor - North-West University
We are coming from an apartheid era, we are trying to dissect from that, moving on, building a united nation.Lutendo Nendauni, Lecturer and Language Editor - North-West University
How do we do them embrace multiculturalism that if a television programme is only reflecting a certain race?Lutendo Nendauni, Lecturer and Language Editor - North-West University
Introducing ten tantalising Islanders 😍 Got a favourite already? Too soon to tell? Carry on watching tomorrow at 21:30 on @MNet 💛 🏝️ #LoveIslandSA— Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) February 28, 2021
M-Net issued an apology on Tuesday afternoon acknowledging the online backlash aimed at the show.
"You called us out on the lack of diversity and production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We're sorry - we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts", M-Net said in a short statement.
But the apology came too late for Lotto Star which announced that it was withdrawing its sponsorship from the show.
March 2, 2021
RELATED: Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
Meanwhile satirist Lesego Thlabi has used her alter-ego Coconut Kelz to send up the scandal, taking to Twitter as her 'Every White Person's BFF' persona.
Addressing why there are so few black contestants on the show Kelz suggests, "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..."
"Also they can't swim so they don't want to be stuck on an island" she concludes.
This show looks like my friendship group so where’s the racism? #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/MLEFtDpvBL— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) March 3, 2021
RELATED: 'We're sorry' - M-Net apologises for Love Island SA debut flop
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab
Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.Read More
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language
In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.Read More
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More
More from Local
Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'
Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm
An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a Bonnievale farm in the Western Cape and a frantic search is underway to recapture them.Read More
"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor
Port Elizabeth is one of several towns in the Eastern Cape which has had a name change and will now be called Gqeberha.Read More
Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses
Cape Town residents have been urged to report alleged extortion by the taxi industry in various communities across the city.Read More
'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions
Standard Bank says it has identified all of the customers affected by duplicate card transactions and will reverse the money by Friday.Read More
'We'll be ready' - Cape Town keen to host final leg of 2021 World Rugby Sevens
World Rugby has announced a shortened HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series that's scheduled to finish in Cape Town in December 2021.Read More
Trigger is a new on-demand national emergency services app
Trigger CEO explains how the app works.Read More
Broadcaster Karima Brown succumbs to Covid-19
Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died of Covid-19 complications according to her employer eNCA.Read More
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More