Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria

As you enter a building, shop, restaurant, just about anywhere, you're expected to stop and have your hands sanitised.

With so many sanitisers being available might the use of sub-standard hand sanitisers lead to bacterial strains becoming resistant to them and bring with it more problems down the line?

A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department at the University of Free State.

One good thing to have come out of the Coivd-19 pandemic is making people more aware of the importance of bio-security.

Fewer students in his class got sick this year, he says.

People didn't get flu, people didn't get their normal diseases because everybody is covering up and using hand sanitisers which is good if they are of an acceptably high quality. Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State

But not all sanitisers are equal he says.

We are working with these highly resistant bacteria, what people call superbugs. Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State

Medical science is running out of antibiotics as people become more and more bugs become resistent he explains.

The reason we ended up with antibiotic resistance was people misused them. Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State

Our last line of defense is going to be disinfection and biosecurity. Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State

The big concern is that these bacteria are developing resistance to the sanitisers at an alarming rate. Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State

