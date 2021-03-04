Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria
It has become a part of our daily lives, says Refilwe Moloto.
As you enter a building, shop, restaurant, just about anywhere, you're expected to stop and have your hands sanitised.
With so many sanitisers being available might the use of sub-standard hand sanitisers lead to bacterial strains becoming resistant to them and bring with it more problems down the line?
A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department at the University of Free State.
One good thing to have come out of the Coivd-19 pandemic is making people more aware of the importance of bio-security.
Fewer students in his class got sick this year, he says.
People didn't get flu, people didn't get their normal diseases because everybody is covering up and using hand sanitisers which is good if they are of an acceptably high quality.Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State
But not all sanitisers are equal he says.
We are working with these highly resistant bacteria, what people call superbugs.Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State
Medical science is running out of antibiotics as people become more and more bugs become resistent he explains.
The reason we ended up with antibiotic resistance was people misused them.Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State
Our last line of defense is going to be disinfection and biosecurity.Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State
The big concern is that these bacteria are developing resistance to the sanitisers at an alarming rate.Prof Robert Bragg of the Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department - University of Free State
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141856285_asian-elderly-people-wearing-protective-mask-using-alcohol-antiseptic-gel-prevent-infection-outbreak.html
More from World
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab
Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.Read More
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.Read More
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time
Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents
Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case
The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce.Read More
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic
The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.Read More
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home
The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.Read More