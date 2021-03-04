[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz





Satirist Lesego Thlabi has used her alter-ego Coconut Kelz to send up the Love Island SA scandal, taking to Twitter as her 'Every White Person's BFF' persona.

The South African version of the hugely popular British dating reality show debuted on Sunday night, but after a picture of the cast was posted on Twitter, South Africans were left asking "where are all the black people?"

Addressing why there are so few black contestants on the show Kelz suggests, "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..."

"Also they can't swim so they don't want to be stuck on an island" she concludes.

This show looks like my friendship group so where’s the racism? #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/MLEFtDpvBL — Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) March 3, 2021

M-Net issued an apology on Tuesday afternoon acknowledging the online backlash aimed at the show.

"You called us out on the lack of diversity and production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We're sorry - we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts", M-Net said in a short statement.

Earlier on Tuesday Lotto Star announced that it has withdrawn its sponsorship from the show.