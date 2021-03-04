Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'
The broadcaster and political commentator died from Covid-19-related complications on Thursday morning.
Her friends and industry peers say they will remember Brown for her no-holds-barred approach to journalism and her bold presence in the newsroom.
RELATED: Broadcaster Karima Brown succumbs to Covid-19
A statement from Brown's family was issued earlier today by her friend and former colleague Eusebius McKaiser.
My dear friend Karima Brown passed away this morning from covid-19. I am devastated. Broken.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 4, 2021
Below is the official statement on behalf of her family. pic.twitter.com/RPMbPO2UAM
The family announced that Brown would be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony which will be held in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions.
In due course, an announcement will be made about a more public memorial service to honour Brown's life.
Below are some of the tribute messages that have been streaming on Twitter:
Thank you to everyone who has been so deeply compassionate throughout the day towards Karima Brown's family & to those us of us who were close to her. Thanks for your humanity. Thank you.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 4, 2021
In due course we'll announce details of a memorial service. ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/uIs21is6C7
It takes guts to be a woman with strong opinions.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 4, 2021
Rest in Peace Karima Brown
I’m shattered to hear the news of Karima Brown’s passing. She fought hard for young talent in newsrooms. I’m one of those she gave platform to when many wouldn’t. I know she was fighting hard in hospital but ultimately the choice is never really ours.May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏾— Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) March 4, 2021
I'd like to send my condolences to Karima Brown's family..especially her son and brother Zain. To her many friends and colleagues, the journalism fraternity, I am sorry for your loss. I wish you fortitude & courage as you deal with this blow.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 4, 2021
I am pained my friend. I really am. But I am also grateful for the friendship, the memories, the support and the debates. The SA media landscape is poorer without you @KarimaBrown. RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/XK21YTSf15— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) March 4, 2021
#KarimaBrown was a tough customer.— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) March 4, 2021
She called things as they are. As she saw it.
She also demanded the best even if it wasn’t necessarily her place to do so.
An elder in the newsroom if ever there was one.
Hamba kahle mkhonto ✊🏾
Wemkhonto ❤️
Mkhonto wesizwe 🇿🇦
Deepest condolences to #KarimaBrown’s family, friends and colleagues - especially her dearest brother @zainsemaar.— Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) March 4, 2021
What a larger than life, fearless fighter of our times she was. May she Rest In Peace x
When I mulled the idea of becoming a broadcaster #KarimaBrown and Sue Valentine were my editors at @SAfmRadio. Karima coached me. She encouraged me to use critical thinking and to question everything - she was tough on the outside but patient on the inside #RIPKarimaBrown 💐🕊 pic.twitter.com/jHdLvlujfQ— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 4, 2021
You ran your race, you held the mighty and the powerful to account. You took no prisoners. With you it was always no holds barred. Our democracy is ever so much richer because you lived. Rest in power Karima Brown; and condolences to the Brown family and friends. #KarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/pXjH53I7mv— Onkgopotse Tiro🍿 (@TiroMokoditoa) March 4, 2021
We learnt with sorrow of the passing of #KarimaBrown, a seasoned journalist, political analyst and former talk show host. Her voice will be missed.— 702 (@Radio702) March 4, 2021
Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.
Sad to hear about the passing of journalist & broadcaster #KarimaBrown from COVID-19.She had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting the virus.May Allah grant her the highest stages of Jannah.Condolences to her family & colleagues. The journalism world is poorer without her pic.twitter.com/Z9MMvA6JEd— 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace.— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 4, 2021
Karima was extremely clever and articulate. She was so fearless. It is so hard to think of our public landscape without her. I also thought she was so beautiful. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XiQWO3s8qn— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) March 4, 2021
I’m saddened by news of the passing away of #KarimaBrown from Covid19 related causes. We worked together when she was executive producer on SAfm’s Am Live .She struck me then as a driven, fearless leader that backed her team. My dua prayers are for her and her family 🥲🤲🏼🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hkyv5QuraK— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) March 4, 2021
Extremely sadenned by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima pic.twitter.com/tsB1HwX5bO— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 4, 2021
Ms Karima Brown’s passing is sudden and heartbreaking. She was a brilliant journalist and now broadcaster. Sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues. South African media has lost one of its loudest voice - I’ll miss our robust engagements. pic.twitter.com/kYXd7Ujz22— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2021
