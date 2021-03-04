Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator





Dr. Ivan Joubert, the Director of Critical Care at the hospital, posted about the news on Twitter.

Dr. Joubert revealed that the patient was a medical colleague, which made the milestone even sweeter.

RELATED: WATCH: Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator

We discharged our 150th ventilated survivor today! A milestone sweetened by the fact that it is a medical colleague. Well done to the whole critical care team at Groote Schuur! — Ivan Joubert (@IvanJoubert) March 1, 2021

RELATED: WATCH: Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days

Groote Schuur Hospital has been hailed for successfully managing many critical Covid-19 cases using mechanical ventilation.

While it's had many medical wins over the past year, the hospital has also suffered many heart-breaking Covid-19 losses.

During the height of the Covid-19 second wave, Dr. Joubert took to Twitter to share about losing a young surgeon who died due to Covid-19 on 18 January.

Today we lost a young surgeon, a colleague, because of COVID. So devastating for the team as a whole. So close to home, so real, so sad. It’s hard at the coalface. So grateful to all for their care during his stay in ICU. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Ivan Joubert (@IvanJoubert) January 18, 2021

READ MORE OF OUR OLDER STORIES: