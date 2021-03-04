Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator
Dr. Ivan Joubert, the Director of Critical Care at the hospital, posted about the news on Twitter.
Dr. Joubert revealed that the patient was a medical colleague, which made the milestone even sweeter.
RELATED: WATCH: Joyous send-off for Cape Town man discharged after 3 weeks on ventilator
We discharged our 150th ventilated survivor today! A milestone sweetened by the fact that it is a medical colleague. Well done to the whole critical care team at Groote Schuur!— Ivan Joubert (@IvanJoubert) March 1, 2021
RELATED: WATCH: Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days
Groote Schuur Hospital has been hailed for successfully managing many critical Covid-19 cases using mechanical ventilation.
While it's had many medical wins over the past year, the hospital has also suffered many heart-breaking Covid-19 losses.
During the height of the Covid-19 second wave, Dr. Joubert took to Twitter to share about losing a young surgeon who died due to Covid-19 on 18 January.
Today we lost a young surgeon, a colleague, because of COVID. So devastating for the team as a whole. So close to home, so real, so sad. It’s hard at the coalface. So grateful to all for their care during his stay in ICU. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Ivan Joubert (@IvanJoubert) January 18, 2021
READ MORE OF OUR OLDER STORIES:
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/groote-schuur-hospital-sees-five-patients-discharged-icu-one-day
More from Local
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system'
More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had jumped the queue.Read More
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked
If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should know.Read More
Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'
Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.Read More
Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm
An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a Bonnievale farm in the Western Cape and a frantic search is underway to recapture them.Read More
"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor
Port Elizabeth is one of several towns in the Eastern Cape which has had a name change and will now be called Gqeberha.Read More
Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses
Cape Town residents have been urged to report alleged extortion by the taxi industry in various communities across the city.Read More
'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions
Standard Bank says it has identified all of the customers affected by duplicate card transactions and will reverse the money by Friday.Read More
'We'll be ready' - Cape Town keen to host final leg of 2021 World Rugby Sevens
World Rugby has announced a shortened HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series that's scheduled to finish in Cape Town in December 2021.Read More