Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system' More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had... 4 March 2021 7:07 PM
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should... 4 March 2021 5:28 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Mo... 4 March 2021 4:34 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

4 March 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Insurance claims
Dividend
Pandemic
COVID-19
Santam results
Lizé Lambrechts
business interruption claims
annual results

Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Santam has posted its results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

It described the operating results as "acceptable", in the face of the negative impact of Covid-19.

Santam logo: Santam Insurance on Twitter @SantamInsurance

The short-term insurer estimated its liability for business interruption claims at R5.3billion, but said it could recover R3.3 billion from re-insurers.

As a result, the group did not declare a final dividend.

In January, Santam finally accepted it's liable for contingent business interruption claims after a court order to pay them.

RELATED: Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings

Bruce Whiftfield asks CEO Lizé Lambrechts how much Santam's paid out so far.

Remember in August last year we paid out just over R1 billion in relief payments to our clients... at our own risk, because we knew our clients were suffering... That will be offset against the claims we get now.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We've been processing claims since January when we got the legal certainty, but this is quite a complex matter and we need a lot of information from our clients. We've settled a few, but we are processing quite a bit.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

We expect the claims to start being paid quite soon in substantial numbers.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

What are Santam's remaining outstanding liabilities?

Lambrechts says at the moment they can only work on assumptions, dependent on the information they receive from clients and the money to be received from re-insurers.

You will see in our financial results that we provided an additional R2 billion net, so that would be after re-insurance recovery as well.

Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam

Lambrechts says that, surprisingly, Santam has had a fairly normal claims year apart from the contingent business interruption claims.

Listen to the complete interview on The Money Show:




4 March 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Insurance claims
Dividend
Pandemic
COVID-19
Santam results
Lizé Lambrechts
business interruption claims
annual results

More from Business

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'

4 March 2021 7:11 PM

'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today'

4 March 2021 11:27 AM

Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time

3 March 2021 7:15 PM

Get yours before the bubble pops

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now

3 March 2021 6:39 PM

The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collective agreement fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

3 March 2021 4:15 PM

UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

Local

EWN Highlights

US Congress under tight security after new extremist threat

4 March 2021 8:46 PM

UK and others agree to fast-track adapted COVID-19 vaccines

4 March 2021 8:39 PM

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official virus fatalities

4 March 2021 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA