FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'
FirstRand has posted its interim results for the six months ending 31 December 2020.
The group, which owns First National Bank (FNB), RMB and WesBank, reported a 21% drop in normalised earnings.
However it is declaring an interim dividend; a bet on economic recovery which Bruce Whitfield describes as possibly the most positive signal yet from a large company.
It emphasized that the comparative period in 2019 was a pre-pandemic operating environment.
Albeit off a low base, FirstRand's rebound has positively exceeded initial expectations it said.
When comparing the six months to 31 December 2020 to the preceding six months to June 2020 (a period which included the first three months of the lockdown restrictions introduced in March 2020) there are early indications of a positive rebound in performance, particularly with regard to non-interest revenue (NIR) and impairments.FirstRand
For the year ending 30 June, FirstRand had reported a 38% drop in profits.
RELATED: FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months)
The group has declared an interim dividend of 110c.
Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger.
The results were comparative to what we had in December 2019 which was pre-pandemic, so of course there were a lot of red figures that didn't look good.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
But what really does look much, much better for us is the rolling six-month performance... We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
Clearly we were expecting a buildup of non-performing loans but that's turned out better than we thought, so the economy has probably recovered better than we thought as well.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
Capital balances are looking good; our outlook is reasonably good...Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
We do think the economy is now on the slow journey to recovering its peaks and so that enabled us to pay a dividend.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : EWN
More from Business
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims
Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today'
Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability.Read More
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More
Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time
Get yours before the bubble popsRead More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now
The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collective agreement fight.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More