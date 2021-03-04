'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system' More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had... 4 March 2021 7:07 PM
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should... 4 March 2021 5:28 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Mo... 4 March 2021 4:34 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
World

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Stocks
Bruce Whitfield
Shares
App Store
easyequities
Charles Savage
Grifin
rewards programmes
Grifin app

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

*The best idea in the world today is an app that allows you to buy shares in companies where you spend your money. It's absolute genius!"

Bruce Whitfield is describing new app Grifin which enables you to buy shares as you shop.

It's being released on the App Store and will primarily be available in the US at this point.

The co-founders quit their jobs fresh out of college to devote three years to building the app says one team member.

"The app automatically buys you stock where you shop. So the moment you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks you get to invest $1 in a Starbucks stock. When you buy on Amazon, a dollar goes to Amazon."

© dolgachov/123rf.com

It's a great concept, concurs EasyEquities and Purple Group founder Charles Savage.

In fact they pitched the very same idea six years ago, but no-one really bought into it.

I've got a bit of FOMO [fear of missing out] because this concept we came up with six years ago!

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

One of the problems when we built EasyEquities was that if we're going to get people to save, we've got to get inside their consumption and spending habits...

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

... and the concept we came up with, literally, six years ago was to say: Let's do exactly this. Every time you swipe - if that's a listed company - let's give you shares in that listed company.

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

We've built it and we've tested it and it's ready to go!

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

While he's sad to see it launched in a country that's not South Africa, it does hold some good news for us says Savage.

He elaborates on what he says is the key point behind this app.

South African banks and institutions are listening now and this potentially could be the catalyst that gets them to stand a little bit closer to us, because we'd love to do it!

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

Forget about the fact that it gets people who are spending to start saving and investing - the key things is that ownership changes the way consumers engage with a brand or a business.

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

The research shows that this concept is far more effective than traditional rewards programmes.

Savage likes the idea of combining buying shares with your own money, and a loyalty system.

I don't think we're a long way from executing it here in South Africa too.

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

The way I see it... the first thing to do is to just allow people wherever they shop to buy shares using their own money, but if I'm right about that the highest form of loyalty is share ownership...

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

... for example if Woolworths shoppers earn Woolworths shares you could see Woolworths coming to us and saying 'We'd like to run a campaign where for every time you shop and you buy a share, we'll double up and give you another share'.

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

The biggest barrier to owning shares is actually owning your first share. If you make that easy for people, then all the other barriers are easy to address.

Charles Savage, Founder - EasyEquities

Listen to Savage discuss the potential for this concept in South Africa:




4 March 2021 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Stocks
Bruce Whitfield
Shares
App Store
easyequities
Charles Savage
Grifin
rewards programmes
Grifin app

More from Business

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'

4 March 2021 7:11 PM

'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

4 March 2021 6:48 PM

Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today'

4 March 2021 11:27 AM

Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time

3 March 2021 7:15 PM

Get yours before the bubble pops

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now

3 March 2021 6:39 PM

The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collective agreement fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

3 March 2021 4:15 PM

UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall

3 March 2021 2:47 PM

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

2 March 2021 7:11 PM

Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson

2 March 2021 10:58 AM

Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents

28 February 2021 2:10 PM

Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'

28 February 2021 1:36 PM

'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution

28 February 2021 12:09 PM

The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

2 March 2021 7:14 AM

Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

22 February 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow

19 February 2021 1:31 PM

"In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

19 February 2021 10:56 AM

"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria

4 March 2021 1:35 PM

A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab

4 March 2021 12:15 PM

Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique

3 March 2021 1:23 PM

A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics

1 March 2021 12:42 PM

Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

28 February 2021 3:10 PM

The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents

28 February 2021 2:10 PM

Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

25 February 2021 3:35 PM

The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic

25 February 2021 1:10 PM

The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

Local

EWN Highlights

US Congress under tight security after new extremist threat

4 March 2021 8:46 PM

UK and others agree to fast-track adapted COVID-19 vaccines

4 March 2021 8:39 PM

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official virus fatalities

4 March 2021 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA