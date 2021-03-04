Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked





Applications for re-marking close on 10 March 2021, according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

What's the difference between a re-mark or a recheck?

A re-mark means that your examination paper will be marked from scratch for a second time.

A re-check means that your paper will be checked to ensure that all questions were marked and that all marks are correctly calculated.

Who qualifies?

Anyone can apply for a re-mark or recheck if they feel that the mark allocated is not a true reflection of their performance on the papers written.

Matric candidates who narrowly missed obtaining a pass mark, Bachelor's Pass, or requirements for a specific degree are encouraged to apply.

How much does it cost?

Re-marking costs R120 per subject and rechecking costs R29 per subject.

However, candidates who come from no-fee schools are exempted from the application costs.

How does the application process work?

Western Cape NSC candidates who have a valid South African ID number have to apply for the re-marking, rechecking online.

The online applications are made on anational government e-portal and cannot be submitted manually.

What are the odds of having your marks adjusted?

About 4,100 pupils applied for re-marking of their 2019 matric papers. Of those re-marks, the WCED says 2,832 learners had an adjustment in their marks.

Applications for remarking or rechecking close on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. Only once you have received your results, after re-marking and rechecking, can you apply to view your answer scripts.

A re-mark means the whole answer script is marked for a second time... A recheck, which is less costly, is when they check through the script to make sure that every single question was actually marked... to add up the totals. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

If you had initially failed a subject and then you then ended up passing it as a result of the re-mark, your cost will be refunded. Or if the candidate has been awarded marks that result in the subject improving by at least one level. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The percentage change can make a huge difference, especially for those people who just missed passing an exam or just missed getting a Bachelor's Pass. It's very important for them to look at this option. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

We have very well-trained markers in the Western Cape... but mistakes can creep in when adding up the numbers. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

