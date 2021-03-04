Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system'
The Western Cape Health Department says some healthcare workers were "given the benefit of the doubt" and were vaccinated prematurely on Wednesday without a voucher ticket.
As a result, voucher-carrying healthcare workers, who were listed as a part of the daily allocation, were sent home without the jab.
Dr. David Goldschagg, from Mitchells Plain Hospital, is one of the healthcare workers who were turned away on Wednesday.
Dr. Goldschagg later received his vaccine on Thursday morning but says he's disappointed by the dysfunctional rollout of the J&J Sisonke implementation study in the province.
RELATED: J&J jab: WC health workers must bring ID and job proof on top of vaccine ticket
He says health officials are failing to adequately manage the daily allocations and verify the healthcare workers who are eligible to be vaccinated.
Last week, Dr. Goldschagg told CapeTalk that back-office health staffers were getting vaccinated before frontline doctors who are at a higher risk.
RELATED: Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges
I got my vaccination this morning... but when I went yesterday I was unfortunately turned away... We were told that the day's allocation had been spent... There were 50 or so of us who were turned away from the hospital.Dr David Goldschagg
What I saw ith my own eyes and what I heard from a lot of people is that even if you are standing in the queue with your voucher number and your name is on that very list, they are still letting people in whose names aren't on the list... and they aren't allocated a vaccine for that day.Dr David Goldschagg
It's widespread... It's actually devastating... How can this be happening? How can we be so dysfunctional with the Sisonke rollout and how on earth will we vaccinate 40+ million in this country, if we can even get it right for around one million people?Dr David Goldschagg
The provincial health department claims that flaws in the national department's Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal have led to the inconsistent issuing of vaccine tickets.
Dr. Saadiq Kariem, the Western Cape Health Department's chief of operations, says provincial authorities will have to take a more "draconian" approach at vaccine centres until this is resolved.
He says that officials will be tightening the queue marshalling system to ensure that only healthcare workers on the daily allocation list are inoculated.
Dr. Kariem admits that the incident on Wednesday was not an isolated occurrence.
This is not an isolated incident. This is happening across the country and we have been altering the National Department.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
People who are not on the list have been getting vouchers and people who are not eligible have been getting vouchers... and there people who have been getting vouchers who should not be.... We are working the National Department to try and resolve that.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
What happened yesterday was an unfortunate incident. The list is not a perfect match. We sometimes give people the benefit of the doubt who come from areas where they say they have not gotten the voucher when they legitimately were eligible and should have... For the public sector, people had arrived more than expected from the list and they claimed they did not have vouchers.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Because we do not have control of the system we gave them the benefit of the doubt. There were 41 people at the end of the day who had to be turned away and David was among them.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
