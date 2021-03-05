It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA





On 5 March 2020, South African authorities confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after returning from a trip to Italy.

The patient and his close contacts were placed in isolation and monitored by health officials.

Very little was known about the virus back then.

A week later, officials announced the first quarantine site for South Africans returning from abroad: The Ranch Resort in Polokwane

​Soon after that President Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in South Africa from 26 March 26 to 16 April 2020.

Today, South Africa has recorded over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and over 50,000 deaths.

Scientists have discovered a new more transmissible variant and the country has just emerged from a second wave of infections, with a threat of third wave looming for winter.

The government has implemented a risk-adjusted strategy lockdown strategy with five levels.

South Africa is currently on Lockdown Level 1 after being placed under an adjusted Lockdown Level 3 during the second wave.

