It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA
On 5 March 2020, South African authorities confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after returning from a trip to Italy.
The patient and his close contacts were placed in isolation and monitored by health officials.
Very little was known about the virus back then.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa
A week later, officials announced the first quarantine site for South Africans returning from abroad: The Ranch Resort in Polokwane
Soon after that President Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in South Africa from 26 March 26 to 16 April 2020.
Today, South Africa has recorded over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and over 50,000 deaths.
Scientists have discovered a new more transmissible variant and the country has just emerged from a second wave of infections, with a threat of third wave looming for winter.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient
The government has implemented a risk-adjusted strategy lockdown strategy with five levels.
South Africa is currently on Lockdown Level 1 after being placed under an adjusted Lockdown Level 3 during the second wave.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far
Listen to part of John Maytham's broadcast and the first live media briefing from that day:
