Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been told to retract and apologise for comments he made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict while taking part in a webinar last year.
Mogoeng faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during the discussion in June.
The senior judge suggested that South Africans, and more broadly Africans, criticised Israel but at the same time had failed to cut diplomatic ties with their colonisers.
Organisations such as Africa4Palestine, the SABDS coalition and the Women's Cultural Group lodgesd complaints against Mogoeng.
We won!! South Africa's top judge Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng found guilty and ordered to apologize for Pro-Israel comments. Thank you to incredible legal team🙏👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/mNNkH9vFa0— #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) March 4, 2021
The Judicial Conduct Committee also found that Mogoeng's comment “I will never, even if 50 million people can march every day for the next 10 years, for me to retract or apologise for what I say, I will not do it,” could have been viewed as aggravation of the comments him made about Israel during the June webinar.
The committee has given Mogoeng 10 days to issue an apology.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent
The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024.Read More
Flu shots will help lessen Covid and flu double infection surge in third wave
Head Of Infectious Diseases at UCT, Prof Marc Mendelson talk to John Maytham about the 'double-whammy' of Covid-19 and flu.Read More
Coming2America star Nomzamo Mbatha joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha on Saturday's show.Read More
Which services are now available at Home Affairs under Level 1 lockdown?
The Minister of Home Affairs has announced which services the Department of Home Affairs will be re-instating under Level 1.Read More
It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA
South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago.Read More
Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system'
More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had jumped the queue.Read More
Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked
If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should know.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator
Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Monday.Read More
Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'
Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More