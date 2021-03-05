Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments





Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been told to retract and apologise for comments he made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict while taking part in a webinar last year.

Mogoeng faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during the discussion in June.

The senior judge suggested that South Africans, and more broadly Africans, criticised Israel but at the same time had failed to cut diplomatic ties with their colonisers.

Organisations such as Africa4Palestine, the SABDS coalition and the Women's Cultural Group lodgesd complaints against Mogoeng.

We won!! South Africa's top judge Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng found guilty and ordered to apologize for Pro-Israel comments. Thank you to incredible legal team🙏👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/mNNkH9vFa0 — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) March 4, 2021

The Judicial Conduct Committee also found that Mogoeng's comment “I will never, even if 50 million people can march every day for the next 10 years, for me to retract or apologise for what I say, I will not do it,” could have been viewed as aggravation of the comments him made about Israel during the June webinar.

The committee has given Mogoeng 10 days to issue an apology.