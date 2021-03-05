Which services are now available at Home Affairs under Level 1 lockdown?
Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi this week announced that certain departmental services which were halted during the level 3 lockdown will resume under level 1.
Motsoaledi addressed a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced during a 'family meeting' on Sunday that the country would move down to level 1.
District co-ordinator at the Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape, Sam Plaaitjies joined Refilwe Moloto on Friday to explain which services would now be available:
Going into Level 1, our minister had announced that we are open up our offices for all services excluding citizenship.Sam Plaaitjies, District co-ordinator - Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape
Under previous lockdown levels, certain services ordinarily offered by the department were halted.
Plaaitjies details a few of those services which have now resumed (the complete list is provided below):
The reissue of smart ID cards for everybody, the registrations and solemnization of marriages, amendment and rectifications and late registrations of births and lastly application and collection of passports for all catergories.Sam Plaaitjies, District co-ordinator - Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape
The following services were offered during Adjusted level 3 lockdown:
-
Births registration;
-
Re-issuance of births certificates;
-
Late Registration of Birth (LRB) for learners and pensioners only;
-
Death registration;
-
Applications temporary identity certificate (TIC);
-
Collection of identity cards or documents;
-
Applications and collection of passports for those who are exempted to travel;
-
Applications for identity (Smart ID) cards or documents for matriculants only.
In addition to those mentioned above, Dr Motsoaledi said that the following services will resume:
-
Re-issues of Smart ID cards and identity documents;
-
Registration and solemnization of marriages;
-
Amendments and rectifications;
-
Late Registration of Birth (LRB) for all categories;
-
Applications and collections of passports for all categories.
Plaaitjies says the online services - eHomeAffairs - will resume on Monday 8 March
People can apply online for their ID Smart Card and passport.Sam Plaaitjies, District co-ordinator - Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape
He adds that staff has also been recalled and that Home Affairs offices are back to operating with a full complement of staff.
All offices now are running on 100% staff capacity.Sam Plaaitjies, District co-ordinator - Department of Home Affairs in the Western Cape
Click below to find out which services are available at Home Affairs in the Western Cape:
