CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route
The Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour will use the FulGaz Virtual Cycling platform to allow riders to enjoy the actual route from anywhere in the world.
The virtual event offers riders the opportunity to ride the Cape Town Cycle Tour’s 109km route via the Fulgaz app, which features high-quality footage of the route filmed on a Go-Pro camera.
RELATED: No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers
Race director David Bellairs says the virtual ride is filmed on the actual route from a bicycle and showcases the beauty of the Cape Peninsula from the comfort of your own home.
He says the virtual tour will remain part of the Cycle Tour offering going forward, even when the physical event resumes.
RELATED: Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
The Cycle Tour has also introduced the 109-for-109 Charity Challenge which sees entrants ride 109km or more during the month of March anywhere.
The proceeds will go towards the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.
Event organisers will use the activity tracker Strava to verify all qualifying rides completed.
Each participant will get a virtual medal on completion of the challenge.
Visit the Cape Town Cycle Tour website to learn more about the virtual tour and charity challenge.
Part of the challenge of the Cycle Tour is the route that we ride around which is so beautiful that people love to be part of it. So it was how we could demonstrate the rest of the world the beauty of the Cape Town Cycle Tour.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
We've created two opportunities. The one is slightly more exclusive than the other.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
The first and most accessible option is 109 kilometres for R109. You ride anywhere in the world on your bike continuously for 109 kms and you'll be recognised for having participated in a virtual tour. You'll get a virtual medal and you'll be listed on the wall of honour.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
The second opportunity is one on the virtual platform where we have gone out to actually film the Cycle Tour route from a Go-Pro in front of a bike and you need a virtual indoor trainer which links to the app and then you can then physically the Cape Town Cycle Tour route in three different stages. You get to see the road with the view of the sea, Chapman's Peak going down to Hout Bay, Suikerbossie, and riding towards Simon's Town.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
The virtual trainers simulate the climb so as you get to the climb it will feel as if you are going over the climb,you don't get to rest.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
Listen to the update on Early Breakfast with African Melane:
Source : https://twitter.com/CTCycleTour/status/1366716312697917441/photo/1
