Coming2America star Nomzamo Mbatha joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast
It's one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year and it debuts on Amazon Prime tonight (Friday 5 March).
Coming2America, the eagerly awaited sequel to the smash-hit movie of the 1980s saw stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall catapulted to international stardom.
The 2021 movie sees many of the original cast reprising their roles, but it's also the US film debut of Mzansi's own Nomzamo Mbatha, best-known to local audiences for her award-winning role in Tell Me Sweet Something.
Mbatha stars as Mirembe in the movie.
Mbatha joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King on Saturday's show to talk about her big US break and what it was like starring alongside Hollywood royalty.
MIREMBE means ‘Peace’ and that’s what I’m wishing for myself.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 5, 2021
It’s #Coming2America Day worldwide, now streaming on @PrimeVideo in over 240 countries. ❤️💕 HERE WE GO 🥳 pic.twitter.com/lqUqMg2Q6K
