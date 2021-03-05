Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent
Duduzane Zuma appears to have given another signal that he is eyeing the presidency in 2024.
A video of former president Jacob Zuma's son is doing the rounds on social media in which he says "Reset, redistribute and rebuild. That's all we're gonna do over the next two to three years".
Ladies and gentlemen are you ready for President Duduzane Zuma? pic.twitter.com/XIWak1hySH— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 5, 2021
In what's being seen by some as Zuma's latest indication of his political aspiration's the Dubai-based businessman adds: "By the time 2024 comes, we'll be fully in control."
In December Duduzane Zuma told Independent Media that he would be "contesting for leadership in 2024".
"Whatever position the people want me to take, I’ll take. If they say I should be the president, I’ll listen.”
Zuma Jr also took to his own Twitter account on Friday with the promise "We will take the country where it needs to be. 2024 will be the year of turning things around."
Redistribution of land and Free decolonial education will happen.— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) March 5, 2021
We will take the country where it needs to be, 2024 will be the year of turning things around. Together we can.
In November, the 34 year old told CapeTalk's sister station 702 that he "believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems", adding that he did not need anyone's permission to contest the country's current leadership.
He added that current leaders 'are not in touch with people on the ground."
