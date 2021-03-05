Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize commemorates a year of COVID 19at Grey Hospital in KZN. 
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 12:07
Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments censured
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muhammed Desai - Director at Africa for Palestine
Today at 12:10
Health Minister briefs parliament’s portfolio committee on health on SA’s covid-19 vaccine rollout.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA - SAMRC releases latest excess deaths report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 12:15
Daily Maverick/ Scorpio Investigation: Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:15
Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
Today at 12:23
Three top Steinhoff executives are in hot water as arrests loom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 12:23
German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff execs with balance sheet fraud
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Advocate George Baloyi has announced that the trial against the 5 men accused of killing Meyiwa will go ahead on the 25th of October to 12th of November at the Palm Ridge High court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Oh Snap! Crocs still on the move? Cape Nature explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
Today at 12:37
Constitutionality of the 2021 budget questioned - IEJ responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Busi Sibeko - Budget policy lead at Institute for Economic Justice
Today at 12:41
The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng North Division, Pretoria has issued a warrant of arrest against former crime intelligence head, Richard Mdluli, for failure to appear in court yesterday afternoon.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Murder in Paris - The Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with surfer Zia Hendricks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zia Hendricks
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Rabblicious Restaurant
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Molemo Kgomo
Today at 13:35
SKYPE Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure: Dineo Ranaka
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dineo Ranaka - dineo@brainsatwork.co.za
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Wayne May - Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
Today at 14:35
ZOOM Unplugged: Anna Wolf
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anna Wolf
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File Simon & Mary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Pozniak - md at Simon and Mary
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent

5 March 2021 11:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024.

Duduzane Zuma appears to have given another signal that he is eyeing the presidency in 2024.

A video of former president Jacob Zuma's son is doing the rounds on social media in which he says "Reset, redistribute and rebuild. That's all we're gonna do over the next two to three years".

In what's being seen by some as Zuma's latest indication of his political aspiration's the Dubai-based businessman adds: "By the time 2024 comes, we'll be fully in control."

In December Duduzane Zuma told Independent Media that he would be "contesting for leadership in 2024".

"Whatever position the people want me to take, I’ll take. If they say I should be the president, I’ll listen.”

Zuma Jr also took to his own Twitter account on Friday with the promise "We will take the country where it needs to be. 2024 will be the year of turning things around."

In November, the 34 year old told CapeTalk's sister station 702 that he "believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems", adding that he did not need anyone's permission to contest the country's current leadership.

He added that current leaders 'are not in touch with people on the ground."

RELATED: I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma




Flu shots will help lessen Covid and flu double infection surge in third wave

5 March 2021 11:10 AM

Head Of Infectious Diseases at UCT, Prof Marc Mendelson talk to John Maytham about the 'double-whammy' of Covid-19 and flu.

Coming2America star Nomzamo Mbatha joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast

5 March 2021 10:30 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha on Saturday's show.

Which services are now available at Home Affairs under Level 1 lockdown?

5 March 2021 9:33 AM

The Minister of Home Affairs has announced which services the Department of Home Affairs will be re-instating under Level 1.

Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments

5 March 2021 8:45 AM

The Cheif Justice has been hauled over the coals for comments he made about the Israel-Palestinian conflict in June last year.

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

5 March 2021 8:32 AM

South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago.

Over 40 frontliners were turned away at CT vaccine site due to 'flawed system'

4 March 2021 7:07 PM

More than 40 healthcare workers were turned away from Tygerberg Hospital's vaccination site on Wednesday morning after others had jumped the queue.

Here's how to apply to have your 2020 matric exam papers re-marked or rechecked

4 March 2021 5:28 PM

If you're unhappy with your matric results, you may apply to have your examinations re-marked or rechecked. Here's what you should know.

Groote Schuur Hospital sends home 150th patient to survive Covid on ventilator

4 March 2021 4:34 PM

Groote Schuur staffers marked a major milestone earlier this week as their 150th ventilated Covid-19 survivor was discharged on Monday.

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

4 March 2021 3:18 PM

Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.

[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz

4 March 2021 2:10 PM

Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.

Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months

5 March 2021 11:39 AM

'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham.

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

3 March 2021 4:15 PM

UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.

'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'

3 March 2021 2:14 PM

Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.

Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel

2 March 2021 12:46 PM

Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution.

'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption

1 March 2021 4:50 PM

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a judge.

UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

28 February 2021 3:10 PM

The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'

28 February 2021 1:36 PM

'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.

