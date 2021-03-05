Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months
The millions already spent on the Zondo Commission into state capture are being criticised and Finance Minister in his recent budget speech said the commission needs to wind up its work.
Due to the current strained economic climate, government has had to implement austerity measures across the board says Maughan.
Where it is hitting quite hard is on the inquiry which is now nearing its last 3 or 4 months of existence.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24
While there is a stated commitment for the commission to completes its work, there appears to be a bit of reluctance or push-back on actually making those payments which ran into millions of rands to the investigators and lawyers who are involved in this process.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24
Have none of the lawyers and investigators been paid?
Judge Zondo receives his salary as he is still on the bench although seconded to the commission, but many of the lawyers and investigators are not at the commission full-time, explains Maughan, and so invoice for hours worked.
She says there is a commitment from the Justice Department that fees owed will be paid.
Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark and at this stage of the game when you have three months in which to complete a report...this really is coming at the worst possible time.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24
She says it is crucial that the inquiry is completed and this payment issue could have a very negative impact on the work of the commission.
Listen to the interview with Karyn Maughan in the audio below:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
