VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
A total of 15,295 vaccines have been administered to Western Cape healthcare workers according to the latest data available as of 5pm on 3 March.
Updated figures will be released later on Friday afternoon.
It's been a busy week for provincial health officials following the arrival of the second tranche of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last weekend.
Three new vaccine sites were opened in Worcester, Paarl, and George.
In addition, a dedicated vaccination centre for private sector healthcare workers was unveiled by Gatesville Melomed Hospital.
Despite the progress made this week, local healthcare workers are still reporting incidents of vaccine queue jumping in the province.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- Queue jumping persists
- Vaccine rollout spreads to Garden Route
- Special vaccine centre for private sector staffers
- Flu shot may help stave off 'double whammy' infections this winter
- USA's FDA approves Johnson & Johnson jab for emergency use
- Questions over SA govt's centralised vaccine plan
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Western Cape tallies up Covid-19 spending
- Groote Schuur Hospital celebrates major milestone
- Variant found in SA may offer immunity against other strains
Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:
CapeTalk has introduced a weekly wrap of the latest vaccine news with a special focus on the Western Cape's rollout plan.
Every Friday, we'll give you a round-up of the top stories, updates, and interviews surrounding the vaccine rollout.
