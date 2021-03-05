VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs





A total of 15,295 vaccines have been administered to Western Cape healthcare workers according to the latest data available as of 5pm on 3 March.

Updated figures will be released later on Friday afternoon.

It's been a busy week for provincial health officials following the arrival of the second tranche of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last weekend.

Three new vaccine sites were opened in Worcester, Paarl, and George.

In addition, a dedicated vaccination centre for private sector healthcare workers was unveiled by Gatesville Melomed Hospital.

Despite the progress made this week, local healthcare workers are still reporting incidents of vaccine queue jumping in the province.

