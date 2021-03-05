Online dating: 'WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody'
Davidoff says in some ways things are returning to the old school ways when it comes to dating - people need to to get to know one another.
No matter, where, how, or when we meet people, we have to know what is going on in the world around us.Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners
We used to have closed communities..but the world is now a global village.Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners
We don't reach out to each other like we did in the old days.Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners
It's not just, 'meet me down the road at the coffee shop' anymore.Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners
As a life coach, I have always said communicate, communicate, communicate - and WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody. It's living a fantasy. And you can get carried away with the fantasy.Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners
Listen to the interview with Shannon Davidoff in the audio below:
