Online dating: 'WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody'

5 March 2021 12:21 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Love
Dating
online dating
love and relationships

Shannon Davidoff Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partners says it can be a fantasy that you get carried away with.

Davidoff says in some ways things are returning to the old school ways when it comes to dating - people need to to get to know one another.

No matter, where, how, or when we meet people, we have to know what is going on in the world around us.

Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners

We used to have closed communities..but the world is now a global village.

Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners

We don't reach out to each other like we did in the old days.

Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners

It's not just, 'meet me down the road at the coffee shop' anymore.

Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners

As a life coach, I have always said communicate, communicate, communicate - and WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody. It's living a fantasy. And you can get carried away with the fantasy.

Shannon Davidoff , Matchmaker And Life Coach - Perfect Partners

Listen to the interview with Shannon Davidoff in the audio below:




