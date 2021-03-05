SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation
Efforts to recapture the escaped crocs are ongoing near the Breede River.
So far, authorities have managed to recapture 27 of the young Nile crocodiles that escaped on Wednesday morning.
It's still unclear how many crocodiles managed to get away from the breeding facility at this stage.
RELATED: Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm
It's believed that crocodiles have found their way to the Breede River which runs in the vicinity.
CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn says a SAPS diving team has joined the night patrols along the river to catch the animals.
The reptiles are notorious escape artists, Van Rhyn tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
We also have night patrols... SAPS has also availed a diving team to assist us in the night patrols.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
These are nocturnal animals so we can actually only recapture them at night.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
This is a very, very big facility and there are many camps within that facility.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
As we understand it, one of these juvenile crocodiles - apparently they are well-known escape artists - got through the wired fence then all his friends followed him.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
We set up traps because this facility is 300 metres from the Breede River... We found quite a lot of them at a close-by dam and some of them on dry land.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
The public is urged to not attempt to approach any crocodiles, but to immediately report any sightings to the Bonnievale SAPS on 023-616 8060 which set up a dedicated task team to deal with this incident.
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
