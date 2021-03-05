Reserve Bank considers creating SA-only cards to take on Visa and Mastercard





Sarb published a consultation paper on the feasibility of a local card scheme earlier this week.

It's calling for input on whether a domestic card scheme can work in South Africa, and how would potentially be structured.

Sarb's Annah Masoga says the Reserve Bank is on a "fact-finding mission" before it announces a policy position or regulatory framework.

Some have argued that an SA-only card scheme could assist in driving down transaction costs.

Mosaga says India, China, Russia, and Norway have also introduced domestic card schemes.

As the Sarb, our mandate is to regulate the national payments system... that includes safety and efficiency... in addition, we also look to enhancing innovation, cost-effectiveness, competition, and even our financial inclusion in the payment system. Annah Masoga, Head Policy and Regulation in the National Payment System Department - Reserve bank.

We are thinking from our perspective: Is it safe in South Africa not to have a locally-branded card? Is it safe to rely solely on foreign schemes? What is Visa and Mastercard were to withdraw from South Africa? Is it efficient to just have two dominant players in the market? Annah Masoga, Head Policy and Regulation in the National Payment System Department - Reserve bank.

We want to protect the card processing and issuing capability in South Africa should anything happen. Annah Masoga, Head Policy and Regulation in the National Payment System Department - Reserve bank.

However, payments expert Walter Volker says an SA-only card may not work because of consumer preferences and the technological demands of competing with the dominant card companies.

Visa and Mastercard completely dominate the card world. Walter Volker, Independent payments expert

One the biggest reasons that I think banks aren't keen on this is branding and brand affinity. Walter Volker, Independent payments expert

Listen to Annah Masoga on Early Breakfast with African Melane:

Listen to Walter Volker on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: