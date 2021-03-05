Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Lichaba Creations Jewellery Hub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Max Lichaba - CEO at Lichaba Creations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021

5 March 2021 5:35 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Reading
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
books

John's 3 book picks for the week.

1. Thriller: All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny, the latest in the Gamache series featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in Montreal.

2. Fiction: _Klara and the Sun _by Kazuo Ishiguro, is the latest novel by the master of dystopian science fiction writing about Klara who is 'an artificial friend' set in a strange and veiled future as Ishiguro does so well. 'It is haunting and beautiful, says John.

3. Non-Fiction: We Are Bellingcat: An Intelligence Agency for the People by Eliot Higgins

Take a listen to John's book reviews in the audio below:




