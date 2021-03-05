John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021
1. Thriller: All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny, the latest in the Gamache series featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in Montreal.
2. Fiction: _Klara and the Sun _by Kazuo Ishiguro, is the latest novel by the master of dystopian science fiction writing about Klara who is 'an artificial friend' set in a strange and veiled future as Ishiguro does so well. 'It is haunting and beautiful, says John.
3. Non-Fiction: We Are Bellingcat: An Intelligence Agency for the People by Eliot Higgins
Take a listen to John's book reviews in the audio below:
