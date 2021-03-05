UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery
UCT News reports that a team at Groote Schuur Hospital led by Professor Stephen Roche used a Microsoft HoloLens2 – a holographic helmet - to perform a mixed reality shoulder replacement surgery.
John Maytnam speaks to Professor Roche about the groundbreaking procedure.
Roche says he's leaning towards a shoulder and elbow speciality was a result of enduring his own sports injuries.
He explains some of these amazing new techniques and developments.
We were actually loading the patient's 3D images of the planned surgery onto the lens so we can manipulate that image of the patient's anatomy in real-time while we are operating.Professor Stephan Roche, Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital
Listen to the interview below:
