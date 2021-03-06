Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town





The City says it has been made aware of some scam incidents in recent weeks.

Scammers are apparently posing as City Electricity officials to gain access to residents’ homes in some areas across the metro.

The City’s mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, councillor Phindile Maxiti, says the scammers steal personal items when they gain access to the property.

In most cases, the scammers target the elderly, Maxiti warns.

Criminals dressed in municipal clothing and carrying some form of identification operate by visiting residents at their homes and insisting they open their gates or front doors, so that electricity infrastructure can be checked. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

Maxiti says that City officials will never visit a person's home without making a prior appointment.

He adds that residents should always check for official identification before allowing anyone onto their property.

The official identification card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor.

We remind residents that the City does not have members of staff going door-to-door to check on electricity infrastructure without an appointment. When the City needs to do checks on electricity meters, officials will make the necessary appointment with the resident. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card. Residents should please ask to check the official identification card before allowing anyone onto their property. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

Residents are not to allow anyone onto their premises until they have verified these details. We urge residents to please be vigilant in these cases. Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change - City of Cape Town

Any suspicious behaviour must be reported to the City’s law enforcement agencies or the City’s Fraud Hotline on 0800 323 130 or to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Residents can verify whether visitors to their home are in fact employed by the City by calling the municipality's call centre on 0860 103 089 to confirm whether work is being carried out in their area.