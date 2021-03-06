3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today





Join some of Cape Town's much-loved performers as they share their compelling coming out stories

If you're looking for a lovely night out this evening, then make your way to The Raptor Room for a brand-new production called, Breaking the Closet: Coming out Stories.

Some of Cape Town’s finest comedians and theatre-makers will be sharing their real-life coming out stories through interactive storytelling, gripping and raw panel discussion, music, and laughter.

The event will be hosted by comedian, theatre-maker and costume designer Nicola Date who too, will share her own story of finding her truth. The show will also feature legendary Comedians Soli Philander and Eugene Mathews.

The show will take place on Saturday 6 March at 7pm at The Raptor Room, 79 Roeland St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town. Tickets are just R50 and can be bought on quicket.co.za. No under 18’s allowed. No mask, no entry.

Take your dog on an exciting date

The new premium pet store, Agrimark, in Green Point, is having an exciting event for dog lovers and their furry friends today.

In attendance will be nearly 30 Intagram dog influencers and International Cartoonist, Gavin Thomson, will also be there to create caricatures of the dogs.

The event takes place from 10am until midday at Shop 6 Portside Shopping Centre at the corner of Portside and Main road, Green Point.

Check out the last day of the V&A Waterfront Kids Market

If you want to spend your day at a market then head over to the V&A Waterfront for the last day of their Kids Market featuring young entrepreneurs selling homemade goods.

The market takes place at the passageway next to Old Town Italy from 10am to 2pm. Entry is free.

