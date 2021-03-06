Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes. 6 March 2021 8:38 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Local
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024. 5 March 2021 11:51 AM
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months 'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham. 5 March 2021 11:39 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all Politics
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Business
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks

6 March 2021 1:47 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Laduma Ngxokolo
MAXHOSA by Laduma
Coming 2 America
designer
Maxhosa Africa
Laduma

MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter on ’Coming 2 America'.

Ngxokolo says seeing his clothes on the sequel of the cult classic film still feels very surreal for him and his team.

The world-renowned designer describes the project as an opportunity to make history in the evolution of African fashion.

RELATED: WATCH: I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

Ngxokolo was approached by Carter in July 2019 to have his designs featured as part of the main wardrobe of 'Coming 2 America', which is out now on Amazon Prime and at cinemas across South Africa.

RELATED: Buying local: Laduma Ngxokolo on building SA design brands

He says many of the pieces seen in the film will feature in his upcoming collection.

Last year, he opened a new store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town for his luxury African fashion brand.

The new collection that I'm working on now also includes some of the pieces that we did for 'Coming 2 America. As always, our looks are culturally focused but with a major modern twist.

Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

We are super excited that we are officially part of a history... For the past 32 years, people have still been watching the old 'Coming To America' movie. It means that for us, we are going to be remembered for the next 30 years + when the next generation is looking at different ways of dressing up.

Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

Getting a call from her [Ruth E. Carter] was great honour and even better being told that she want to work from me.

Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

She gave me free rein. Of course, she did brief me about the characters that are going to be wearing the pieces but she said it's my aesthetic and that I would understand the DNA better.

Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




6 March 2021 1:47 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Laduma Ngxokolo
MAXHOSA by Laduma
Coming 2 America
designer
Maxhosa Africa
Laduma

More from Lifestyle

Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis

6 March 2021 12:43 PM

A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021

5 March 2021 5:35 PM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online dating: 'WhatsApping is not communicating when you don't know somebody'

5 March 2021 12:21 PM

Shannon Davidoff Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partners says it can be a fantasy that you get carried away with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall

3 March 2021 2:47 PM

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

2 March 2021 7:11 PM

Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson

2 March 2021 10:58 AM

Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

Entertainment Local

SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation

Local

Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula slams reports of new Prasa CEO being too old as ‘sensationalist’

6 March 2021 7:03 PM

West Africa bloc urges calm in Senegal

6 March 2021 5:38 PM

Still no arrests in Bhinqala girls’ murders

6 March 2021 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA