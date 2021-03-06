Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks





Ngxokolo says seeing his clothes on the sequel of the cult classic film still feels very surreal for him and his team.

The world-renowned designer describes the project as an opportunity to make history in the evolution of African fashion.

Ngxokolo was approached by Carter in July 2019 to have his designs featured as part of the main wardrobe of 'Coming 2 America', which is out now on Amazon Prime and at cinemas across South Africa.

He says many of the pieces seen in the film will feature in his upcoming collection.

Last year, he opened a new store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town for his luxury African fashion brand.

The moment we have been waiting for.



The @ZamundaRoyals globally celebrate #Coming2America



Now available in select cinemas in South Africa from today.

Also on @PrimeVideo. #zamundaroyalsZA #coming2americaza pic.twitter.com/bp19LoBDO6 — MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) March 5, 2021

The new collection that I'm working on now also includes some of the pieces that we did for 'Coming 2 America. As always, our looks are culturally focused but with a major modern twist. Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

We are super excited that we are officially part of a history... For the past 32 years, people have still been watching the old 'Coming To America' movie. It means that for us, we are going to be remembered for the next 30 years + when the next generation is looking at different ways of dressing up. Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

Getting a call from her [Ruth E. Carter] was great honour and even better being told that she want to work from me. Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

She gave me free rein. Of course, she did brief me about the characters that are going to be wearing the pieces but she said it's my aesthetic and that I would understand the DNA better. Laduma Ngxokolo, Founder and Designer at Maxhosa Africa

