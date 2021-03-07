'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
Mohamed is the Western Cape director of the Deaf Federation of South Africa (DeafSA).
He says the Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of the inclusion of deaf people in the public sphere and recognition of their rights.
It's also highlighted why South African Sign Language (SASL) needs to be promoted in SA and made an official language.
Communicating through an interpreter, Mohamed says mask regulations have caused added challenges for the deaf people community.
He says deaf people face obstacles when accessing health services, using public transport, or going to a police station because of the barrier created by masks.
Mohammed says more deaf interpreters are needed in the public space as well as increased deaf education.
It is a big challenge... It's sad and emotional, especially for our deaf community because the deaf community rely on facial expressions, hand movements, eye contact all those things... The mask blocks those things.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
If a deaf person goes to a shopping mall and they need help or if they go to the doctor, dentist, or even the police, people refuse to remove their masks. We understand that they have to follow the Covid-19 regulations on wearing a mask.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
I've advised other deaf people to rather write down on a piece of paper what they need and take a pen with them.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
With [visits to] the doctors or the police, you can contact DeafSA to book a sign language interpreter and that is what we've been doing so far.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
Covid-19 is a big barrier for the deaf community because there is a lot of miscommunication. It's also an eye-opener for the hearing community because they are keen to learn sign language now.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
We really do want South African Sign Language to be an approved language.Jabaar Mohamed, Western Cape Provincial Director - Deaf Federation of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CHA4rqtn5Ij/?hl=en
