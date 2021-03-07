Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga
On Saturday, the DA announced that it would lay a complaint against the ANC and EFF at the SAHRC in defence of eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.
Dentlinger has been at the centre of controversy after she was accused of racially discriminating against members of Parliament when asking them to put on their masks.
A video circulated on social media suggesting that Dentlinger has been racially selective when enforcing mask rules during interviews.
In response, the ANC staged an anti-racism protest outside the eNCA offices while the EFF called for the news channel to be boycotted.
RELATED: eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
The DA claims that both parties fueled racial tensions without credible evidence.
This comes after new evidence debunking the credibility of the widely-shared video of Dentliger's interviews.
According to the DA, fact-checkers have revealed that the video was an integration of old and new interviews which some of the segments were “before the pandemic or before wearing masks were mandated.”
"The ANC and EFF however pounced on this opportunity and used the video as a ploy to further exploit racial tensions among South Africans, effectively race-baiting in order to rile up particular audiences. This is very dangerous especially when these assumptions are made without any verified evidence", the party said in a statement.
RELATED: eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row
Meanwhile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has labelled the DA as "racist apologists".
Shivambu says he's not surprised by the DA's "race-baiting" claims because they "exist to defend white minority supremacy and privilege."
At the same time, some black South Africans have questioned the DA's apparent failure to condemn racism when it rears its ugly head online.
The DA will lay a complaint against the ANC and EFF with the SAHRC for race-baiting. This follows a now debunked video that made the rounds on social media suggesting that the eNCA's Lindsay Dentlinger racially discriminated against MPs. - @Natasha9Mazzone https://t.co/Peuo6dRjob— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 6, 2021
These racist apologists and stooges kg the white capitalist establishment want to lodge a complaint against those who call out the racist actions & activities of the eNCA journalist? We are not shocked because they exist to defend white minority supremacy & privilege. Disgusting! https://t.co/IcJqHadaiv— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 7, 2021
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
