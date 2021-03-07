Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why





Fatigue, moodiness, food cravings, and bloating. These are just some of the symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

Most women experience PMS shortly before their monthly period.

Nutritionist Donna van Zyl says food can either ease or worsen certain PMS symptoms.

According to Van Zyl, women often crave sugary or salty foods while they are PMSing because these foods help the body produce serotonin, also known as the happy hormone.

But the nutritionist says sugary or salty foods can also exacerbate PMS symptoms such as bloating.

She explains that salty foods "would add to these symptoms, increasing the bloating and water retention" adding that sugary and processed foods also contribute to the body's inflammatory response.

Instead of eating junk food, Van Zyl recommends more water and exercise.

Physical activity stimulates the production of endorphins, which acts as a mood-booster and natural painkiller.

Van Zyl says when should also avoid skipping meals or drinking caffeine and alcohol while PMSing.

What types of snacks does she recommend? Nuts, seeds, fruits, salad sticks and whole-grain, she tells CapeTalk.

You want to eat frequently and avoid mostly avoid salt and sugar when looking at food. When looking at something to drink, you want to be careful of caffeine and alcohol. Donna van Zyl, Nutritionist - Nutritional Solutions

There is a change in the fluctuation of hormones which leads to symptoms and food cravings... we experience bloating, cravings, acne, etc. From a nutritional point of view, we want to focus on certain types of things that can aid in those symptoms. Donna van Zyl, Nutritionist - Nutritional Solutions

They do believe that [food cravings] are associated with a change in hormones as the oestrogen levels drop and the progesterone increases. Donna van Zyl, Nutritionist - Nutritional Solutions

If we look at starchy foods and sugary foods, when we eat these foods, they lead to the production of serotonin in our gut and serotonin is a feel-good hormone. It has a comfort association... but at the end of the day, those types of foods are not the best foods to eat. Donna van Zyl, Nutritionist - Nutritional Solutions

What would be better in that situation is exercise because exercise would also lead to an increase in feel-good hormones. Donna van Zyl, Nutritionist - Nutritional Solutions

