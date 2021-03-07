Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines





SAPS has warned that people who purchase fake vaccines are putting themselves at risk and giving their money to criminal syndicates.

In November last year, police confiscated about 2,400 doses of a fake vaccine and fake masks worth R6 million during a raid at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng.

Four people were arrested for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, contravention of the Customs and Excise Act as well as contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, says police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

Muridili says the police will continue to detect and investigate anyone involved in the organised syndicates trying to enrich themselves by smuggling and distributing unregistered and illicit medicine.

No approved vaccines are currently available for sale online or physically. Any person who buys these drugs is putting themselves at risk and giving their money to organised criminals. Colonel Brenda Muridili, Spokesperson - SAPS

Anyone with knowledge of individuals or companies selling Covid-19 vaccines is urged to report to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.