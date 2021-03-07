Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash

Streaming issues? Report here
7 March 2021 2:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
Mayor
Port Elizabeth
NMB
Gqeberha
Nelson mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga
DA petition
PE name change

The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kariega.

The petition was launched on Friday 5 March and has garnered over 9,320 supporters as of Sunday 7 March.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who is also the DA's provincial leader in the Eastern Cape, has objected to the recent name changes in the region.

RELATED: I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth - Mayor

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega, among other name changes.

However, Bhanga claims that the processes involved in name changes were not inclusive.

He also argues that the names Gqeberha and Kariega have very little historical meaning and will cost the government millions of rands to implement.

RELATED: It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names

In a statement, the DA says it support's Bhanga's efforts to fight against the name changes.

However, some social media users aren't impressed with Bhanga's stance.

Meanwhile, the DA says that the name changes are not set and stone and that complaints can be lodged in writing to the Minister within in 30 days of the name changes being gazetted.

"The DA will not give up the fight and will ensure that this petition is delivered to the offices of not only Minister Mthethwa, but also President Cyril Ramaphosa before the 30-day grace period runs out", it said in the statement.




