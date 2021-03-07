Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash





The petition was launched on Friday 5 March and has garnered over 9,320 supporters as of Sunday 7 March.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who is also the DA's provincial leader in the Eastern Cape, has objected to the recent name changes in the region.

I am of the opinion these new names are not inclusive and, in fact, have no isiXhosa meaning.



While not disputing the need for geographical names that portray an inclusive country, I believe that these names have no relation to and/or connection to the people of our Metro. — Mayor Nqaba Bhanga (@nbhanga) March 1, 2021

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega, among other name changes.

However, Bhanga claims that the processes involved in name changes were not inclusive.

He also argues that the names Gqeberha and Kariega have very little historical meaning and will cost the government millions of rands to implement.

In a statement, the DA says it support's Bhanga's efforts to fight against the name changes.

However, some social media users aren't impressed with Bhanga's stance.

Meanwhile, the DA says that the name changes are not set and stone and that complaints can be lodged in writing to the Minister within in 30 days of the name changes being gazetted.

"The DA will not give up the fight and will ensure that this petition is delivered to the offices of not only Minister Mthethwa, but also President Cyril Ramaphosa before the 30-day grace period runs out", it said in the statement.

The names Gqeberha and Kariega have very little historical meaning, will cost the government millions of rands to implement, have a far-reaching effect on the economy, and do not promote transformation.



Sign a petition to object against these name changeshttps://t.co/hgl3BYXwqU — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) March 6, 2021

Nqaba Bhanga should just focus on urging people to lodge objections with department. They have 30 days to do so from the day it is gazetted. He must save history debate for his submission. Even the ANC says "more avenues of engaging communities in renaming process must happen". — Babalo (@BabaloNdenze) March 4, 2021

Nqaba Bhanga fighting against Gqeberha's decolonisation.



Like Ngqika going to the Dutch for help to fight Ndlambe then both of them losing land? Like the Mfengu & Gqunukhwebe fighting alongside British against Maqoma/Sandile in the Waterkloof?



Go ahead, Nqaba Bhanga. We see u — Govan Whittles (@van1go) March 4, 2021

Sembi kengoku, NMB mayor Nqaba Bhanga wants to mobilize people to reject the name "Gqeberha". Is this some political fight now, he says people don't want the name - who are those people?🤔. — Ayanda Frances Felem (@AyandaFelemZA) March 2, 2021

Councillor Nqaba Banga doesn't think so. I suspect it's his master who are opposed to this name.

Extensive consultations were done now he claims none. Mpfim. — Sir Ngov (@NgovSir) March 4, 2021

We condemn with absolute contempt and reject Nqaba Banga’s argument against the new name for PE, Gqeberha. Khoi and Xhosa people are very much intertwined, he needs to look no further than the landscape of the area around the river iGqeberha to appreciate the new name! — indefenseofblackness (@imblack_improud) March 3, 2021

The mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Nqaba Bhanga, has called for the reversal of the new name Gqeberha given to Port Elizabeth. He says the main reason for the reversal is because Gqeberha was put forward by the Khoisan nation & yet the majority of people living in PE are ama-Xhosa. pic.twitter.com/rF8tn9NwLv — Anelisa Jordaan 🇿🇦 (@AnelisaJordaan) March 3, 2021

Nqaba Bhanga is not making sense. He is presenting a tribalist stance in his opposition to Gqeberha renaming. I cannot believe this guy is an executive mayor. — Themba Mbatha (@digitalthemba) March 3, 2021

Isn't Nqaba Bhanga an attention seeker? The process of objections and consultations hasn't expired yet. But yena he wants it done his way. Your leaders are in office for their own interests. Does he understand participatory democracy or participation? — zolani simayi (@zsimayi) March 4, 2021

The quicker Nqaba Bhanga learns that theres nothing wrong with Gqeberha, the better. This is OUR country and we're not ashamed of who we are. Renaming our cities & key heritage sites isn't reserved to the names of black male politicians or struggle stalwarts. Gqeberha yiGqeberha! — #Khopoyi (@Siwa_Mbara) March 2, 2021

Whatever Nqaba Bhanga is trying to do is not good for him, fighting the majority on an already concluded matter is plain stupid. John may clap hands for him now but we all know he's using him & will discard him when done with — Tsepo (@tsepomohapi36) March 4, 2021

Why is Nqaba Bhanga busy with another renaming of Port Elizabeth when that municipality is facing so many challenges created by EFF, PA and ANC's unholy alliance? — Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) March 2, 2021