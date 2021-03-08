'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home





For nearly ten years Gill McCulloch and her daughter Stephanie have provided a haven for horses in need in the Western Cape.

In 2012, after suffering a series of personal tragedies, these two animal lovers set up the non-profit Tom Ro Haven - named in honour of Gill's late mother and father.

Since taking in their first horse, the mom and daughter duo have dedicated their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected horses and ponies.

Today, in addition to looking after 17 animals they offer various programs from a piece of land in Noordhoek, including equine therapy for underprivileged children and trauma survivors,

But Gill and Stephanie have been told they and their horses must leave by the end of June because there are plans for a school to be built on the land.

Gill joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on Sunday:

The land we are currently on is owned by the Generation School and has been for a number of years. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

We desperately need our own land. We've moved so many times from private owned land. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

Last year we moved from a place in Cape Point because the land had been sold...we honestly thought we were going to have to pull the plug and put the ones down who couldn't be rehomed. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

Gill says they are currently in discussions with the navy regarding the possibility of moving to a piece of land in Glencairn:

It's a picnic site. Previously, I asked them about it and they said no. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

Gill says despite the generous donations of benefactors over the years, the family has spent millions of rands of their own money keeping the haven running and is desperate not to let their efforts go to waste.

She adds that while they've dedicated their lives to rescuing horses, it was in fact the horses who rescued her and her family in 2012.

They saved our lives. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

I couldn't see the way out until we connected with these horses. Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven

You can find out more information about the Tom Ro Haven via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TomRoHaven

For donations:

Bank: Standard Bank Name: The Tom-Ro Haven for Equines and Children Account Number: 332 772 136 Branch: Blue Route Branch Code: 025609.

