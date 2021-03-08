'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home
For nearly ten years Gill McCulloch and her daughter Stephanie have provided a haven for horses in need in the Western Cape.
In 2012, after suffering a series of personal tragedies, these two animal lovers set up the non-profit Tom Ro Haven - named in honour of Gill's late mother and father.
Since taking in their first horse, the mom and daughter duo have dedicated their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected horses and ponies.
Today, in addition to looking after 17 animals they offer various programs from a piece of land in Noordhoek, including equine therapy for underprivileged children and trauma survivors,
But Gill and Stephanie have been told they and their horses must leave by the end of June because there are plans for a school to be built on the land.
Gill joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on Sunday:
The land we are currently on is owned by the Generation School and has been for a number of years.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
We desperately need our own land. We've moved so many times from private owned land.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
Last year we moved from a place in Cape Point because the land had been sold...we honestly thought we were going to have to pull the plug and put the ones down who couldn't be rehomed.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
Gill says they are currently in discussions with the navy regarding the possibility of moving to a piece of land in Glencairn:
It's a picnic site. Previously, I asked them about it and they said no.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
Gill says despite the generous donations of benefactors over the years, the family has spent millions of rands of their own money keeping the haven running and is desperate not to let their efforts go to waste.
She adds that while they've dedicated their lives to rescuing horses, it was in fact the horses who rescued her and her family in 2012.
They saved our lives.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
I couldn't see the way out until we connected with these horses.Gill McCulloch, Founder - Tom Ro Haven
You can find out more information about the Tom Ro Haven via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TomRoHaven
For donations:
Bank: Standard Bank Name: The Tom-Ro Haven for Equines and Children Account Number: 332 772 136 Branch: Blue Route Branch Code: 025609.
Click below to listen to the full conversation with Tom Ro Haven founder Gill McCulloch:
More from Local
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.Read More
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear
A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for Covid-19.Read More
Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why
There's a reason why most women are drawn to junk food before their monthly cycle. But bad food choices could worsen PMS symptoms.Read More
Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga
The DA plans to take the ANC and the EFF to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for allegedly race-baiting in the eNCA mask saga.Read More
'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.Read More
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.Read More
Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes.Read More
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery
Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.Read More
Reserve Bank considers creating SA-only cards to take on Visa and Mastercard
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is assessing the feasibility of creating a domestic card scheme to rival Visa and Mastercard.Read More