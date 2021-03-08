'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear





Just over a year since the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in South Africa a Cape Town mom has shared a Whatsapp conversation between her 8-year-old daughter and a school friend which reveals the youngster's fears around the pandemic.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote:

'' I'm going through old pics on my phone and found this thread of Whatsapps between Kylie and her best friend Fiona a few days before we went into lockdown in March 2020. I just cried. How scared these 8-year-olds must have been feeling.''

In the series of messages the two girls talk about their fears:

''I am scared cause soon the government is going to lock us in our houses'' says one.

Talking about the impending hard lockdown, the girls discuss why they will have to stay at home.

''Because no-one is outside spreading it'' rationalises one of the youngsters.

The pair also discuss how they will only be allowed out for 'shopping'.

The conversation ends with one of the 8-year-olds saying she hopes ''that they find a cure''.

''I'm so scared'', she writes.

Children across the globe have had their schooling disrupted as a result of the coronavirus as countries have been forced to go into various levels of lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

While pupils have been allowed to return to the classroom this year, for many there will be staggered learning .

Following the confirmation of South Africa's 'patient zero' testing positive on 5 March 2020, on 23 March 2020 President Ramaphosa announced the hard lockdown for South Africa for 21 days from March 26.

The first death in South Africa resulting from COVID-19 related illnesses was announced on 27 March 2020.

*names have been changed.