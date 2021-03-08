Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion
The Sunday Times has reported that Magashule called on ANC MPs to oppose any motion to impeach Mkhwebane.
The removal proceedings against the Public Protector Busisiwe are expected to commence this month.
This comes after an independent panel, appointed by Parliament, found that there is enough evidence to take action against Mkhwebane.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) initially called for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in December 2019.
Political analysts Ongama Mtimka says the decision about Mkhwebane's fate will likely be a party-political one.
According to reports, Magashule has said that the ANC would not "vote with the enemy".
He believes that it would be wrong for ANC MPs to vote with the DA on any matter of principle.
The ANC still conceives of opponents as enemies. That rhetoric tends to preclude collaboration among political parties and among MPs to play their constitutional oversight mandate.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst and lecturer - Nelson Mandela University
Our MPs still look at their roles in the National Assembly within political party lines. So, if they are going to undertake a particular motion, it can't have been raised by the Democratic Alliance.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst and lecturer - Nelson Mandela University
Where the 'party line' idea ought to end is on matters of the rule of law.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst and lecturer - Nelson Mandela University
Ace's apparent instruction seems to be based on a political idea that the Public Protector is being persecuted for the reports she has had on President Cyril Ramaphosa.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst and lecturer - Nelson Mandela University
