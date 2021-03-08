Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position?
GroundUp has revealed a bungle in the appointment of the new Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) group CEO.
James Stent from GroundUp speaks to Refilwe Moloto about How Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed a new Prasa Group CEO, Zolani Matthews, 64, who by the rail agency's own standards, is over the age of retirement.
Unfortunately, it's that simple...Matthews is too old for Prasa's own policies by one year. In fact, you have to retire at 63.James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp
Prasa has been without a group CEO for so many years resulting in enormous instability, says Stent, so at first there was a sigh of relief at the appointment of Matthews - until it was revealed he was too old.
How can Prasa get around this crisis of policy?
Either Prasa is going to have to adjust its entre retirement age across the company which will face huge resistance from unions, or they are going to have to make a special exception for Matthews.James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp
The third option would be to find a different CEO suggests Stent.
The Transport Ministry has hit back at what it calls a sensationalist article by GroundUp stating this is an 'unfounded allegation that has been circulated widely on social media platforms,' and ask GroundUp to work together with all parties to help get Prasa back up and running.
The department plan to make further announcements on Monday morning on Langa at the People's Responsibility To Protect Programme launch addressed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane.
I am interested to hear what they are going to say because there does not seem to be an easy way out.James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp
Listen to the interview with James Stent in the audio below:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Politics
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion
ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash
The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kariega.Read More
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent
The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024.Read More
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months
'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'
Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel
Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution.Read More