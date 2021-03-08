Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position?





GroundUp has revealed a bungle in the appointment of the new Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) group CEO.

James Stent from GroundUp speaks to Refilwe Moloto about How Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed a new Prasa Group CEO, Zolani Matthews, 64, who by the rail agency's own standards, is over the age of retirement.

Unfortunately, it's that simple...Matthews is too old for Prasa's own policies by one year. In fact, you have to retire at 63. James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp

Prasa has been without a group CEO for so many years resulting in enormous instability, says Stent, so at first there was a sigh of relief at the appointment of Matthews - until it was revealed he was too old.

How can Prasa get around this crisis of policy?

Either Prasa is going to have to adjust its entre retirement age across the company which will face huge resistance from unions, or they are going to have to make a special exception for Matthews. James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp

The third option would be to find a different CEO suggests Stent.

The Transport Ministry has hit back at what it calls a sensationalist article by GroundUp stating this is an 'unfounded allegation that has been circulated widely on social media platforms,' and ask GroundUp to work together with all parties to help get Prasa back up and running.

The department plan to make further announcements on Monday morning on Langa at the People's Responsibility To Protect Programme launch addressed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane.

I am interested to hear what they are going to say because there does not seem to be an easy way out. James Stent, Journalist - GroundUp

Listen to the interview with James Stent in the audio below: