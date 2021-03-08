Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef





Dentlinger has apparently been the victim of death and rape threats after she was accused of racial bias over a week ago.

A video circulated on social media suggesting that Dentlinger has been racially selective when enforcing mask rules during her televised interviews.

RELATED: Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga

Sanef's executive director Kate Skinner says the online abuse has been uncalled for.

Skinner says high-profile female journalists face ongoing abuse on social media platforms and at political events, rallies, and protest marches.

RELATED: eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row

While Sanef acknowledges the need for media organisations to be held accountable, Skinner says the threats against Dentlinger are unacceptable.

South Africans have a right to call out journalists when they err. But this should not degenerate into cyberbullying and misogyny as currently faced by reporter Lindsay Dentlinger. https://t.co/KZbuoRGHsm — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) March 7, 2021

Sanef met with eNCA management last week Thursday and the broadcaster informed the organisation that it is currently undergoing a consultation process with various groups. including the South African Council of Churches, #NotInMyName and political parties.

We've got to deal with both issues. On the one side, we are saying as Sanef that we've got to look at racism and transformation... but simultaneously we also need to protect journalists because rape threats and death threats are completely unacceptable. Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

We don't want the media to be biased or for particular racial groups to be discriminated against... We need to make sure as media that we aren't prejudiced and that we don't have racial biases. We had a very clear discussion. Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

Pretty much all our top, really challenging, brilliant female journalists have experienced incredible amounts of abuse. Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

It's something which is extremely serious and something that we actually have to deal with, hence the statement about this saying, 'Enough!'. Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

The nature of the threats [have] a gender and misogyny basis to it. Rape threats are a worldwide trend and a trend that female journalists in this country experience all the time. Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: