Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
The commission started with the Cross examination of the unidentified witness by Mr. Malusi Gigaba which was led by Adv Pretorius SC. Later the commission will hear evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officer CEO, Mr Brian Molefe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
PRASA Briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylan Palm
Today at 12:10
Jacob Zuma to meet with ANC Top 6
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:10
HAWKS probing attempted assassination of Zondo commission witness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 12:15
The long-awaited meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top 6 was finally meant to take place today in Johannesburg, but Zuma was a no show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:23
Readiness around reopening of tertiary institutions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
SA's Crocodile Industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Howard Kelly
Today at 12:27
Wits SRC concerned about student readiness- this as universities get ready to reopen. Wits is set to reopen this coming Monday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
Today at 12:37
Dipping in live: MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND INNOVATION TO HOST A MEDIA BRIEFING ON FUNDING DECISIONS FOR 2021 NEW PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS IN THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING SECTOR
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
The Bushiri extradition case was heard today; The case has been adjourned to 15 March.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist
Today at 12:45
Rito Hlungwani to coach Stomers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 12:45
Monday marks International Women's Day- Lisa Vetten speaks to us about the importance of the day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 12:52
Name Changes- what about Cape Town??
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zenzile Khoisan
Today at 12:52
Prince Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah: the couple claim the palace failed to protect them.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tom Sykes · Royalist Correspondent- The Daily Beast
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Cape Town based design company Ideso which won Gold at the International Design Awards. for its Powered Air Purifying Respirators
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Founding Owner & Head Designer at Ideso
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:50
Music with Indigo Stella
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Indigo Stella
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger. 8 March 2021 11:38 AM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch. 8 March 2021 7:34 AM
View all Local
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position? At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent. 8 March 2021 11:13 AM
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkh... 8 March 2021 10:43 AM
Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kar... 7 March 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Business
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating 'Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can't believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 March 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 5 March 2021 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Meghan Markle: 'here were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
View all Opinion
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

8 March 2021 11:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

Dentlinger has apparently been the victim of death and rape threats after she was accused of racial bias over a week ago.

A video circulated on social media suggesting that Dentlinger has been racially selective when enforcing mask rules during her televised interviews.

RELATED: Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga

Sanef's executive director Kate Skinner says the online abuse has been uncalled for.

Skinner says high-profile female journalists face ongoing abuse on social media platforms and at political events, rallies, and protest marches.

RELATED: eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row

While Sanef acknowledges the need for media organisations to be held accountable, Skinner says the threats against Dentlinger are unacceptable.

Sanef met with eNCA management last week Thursday and the broadcaster informed the organisation that it is currently undergoing a consultation process with various groups. including the South African Council of Churches, #NotInMyName and political parties.

We've got to deal with both issues. On the one side, we are saying as Sanef that we've got to look at racism and transformation... but simultaneously we also need to protect journalists because rape threats and death threats are completely unacceptable.

Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

We don't want the media to be biased or for particular racial groups to be discriminated against... We need to make sure as media that we aren't prejudiced and that we don't have racial biases. We had a very clear discussion.

Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

Pretty much all our top, really challenging, brilliant female journalists have experienced incredible amounts of abuse.

Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

It's something which is extremely serious and something that we actually have to deal with, hence the statement about this saying, 'Enough!'.

Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

The nature of the threats [have] a gender and misogyny basis to it. Rape threats are a worldwide trend and a trend that female journalists in this country experience all the time.

Kate Skinner, Executive Director - South African National Editors' Forum

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear

8 March 2021 9:28 AM

A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home

8 March 2021 7:34 AM

The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch.

Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines

7 March 2021 1:10 PM

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for Covid-19.

Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why

7 March 2021 12:28 PM

There's a reason why most women are drawn to junk food before their monthly cycle. But bad food choices could worsen PMS symptoms.

Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga

7 March 2021 11:10 AM

The DA plans to take the ANC and the EFF to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for allegedly race-baiting in the eNCA mask saga.

'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'

7 March 2021 10:08 AM

Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.

[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

6 March 2021 10:56 AM

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.

Criminals posing as electricity officials, warns City of Cape Town

6 March 2021 8:38 AM

The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes.

UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery

5 March 2021 6:12 PM

Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.

Reserve Bank considers creating SA-only cards to take on Visa and Mastercard

5 March 2021 2:58 PM

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is assessing the feasibility of creating a domestic card scheme to rival Visa and Mastercard.

