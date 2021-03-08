Is it still worth investing in Krugerrands?

Today at 12:05 The commission started with the Cross examination of the unidentified witness by Mr. Malusi Gigaba which was led by Adv Pretorius SC. Later the commission will hear evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officer CEO, Mr Brian Molefe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:07 PRASA Briefing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaylan Palm

Today at 12:10 Jacob Zuma to meet with ANC Top 6 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 12:10 HAWKS probing attempted assassination of Zondo commission witness. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Colonel Katlego Mogale

Today at 12:15 Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Natasha Mazzone

Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da

Today at 12:15 The long-awaited meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC’s top 6 was finally meant to take place today in Johannesburg, but Zuma was a no show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:23 IPID investigates lock down brutality The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Daneel Knoetze

Today at 12:23 Readiness around reopening of tertiary institutions. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 SA's Crocodile Industry The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Howard Kelly

Today at 12:27 Wits SRC concerned about student readiness- this as universities get ready to reopen. Wits is set to reopen this coming Monday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General

Today at 12:37 Dipping in live: MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND INNOVATION TO HOST A MEDIA BRIEFING ON FUNDING DECISIONS FOR 2021 NEW PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS IN THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING SECTOR The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:40 EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:41 The Bushiri extradition case was heard today; The case has been adjourned to 15 March. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

Today at 12:45 Rito Hlungwani to coach Stomers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com

Today at 12:45 Monday marks International Women's Day- Lisa Vetten speaks to us about the importance of the day. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Today at 12:52 Name Changes- what about Cape Town?? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zenzile Khoisan

Today at 12:52 Prince Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah: the couple claim the palace failed to protect them. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tom Sykes · Royalist Correspondent- The Daily Beast

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Cape Town based design company Ideso which won Gold at the International Design Awards. for its Powered Air Purifying Respirators Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marc Ruwiel - Founding Owner & Head Designer at Ideso

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 14:50 Music with Indigo Stella Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Indigo Stella

Today at 18:08 Peter Matlare The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sbusiso Nxumalo

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

