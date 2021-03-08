Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case

Streaming issues? Report here
The Naked Scientist
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Music with Indigo Stella
Guests
Indigo Stella
Blade Nzimande briefing on the funding decisions for 2021 new prospective students in the post school education and training sector

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Tribute to CEO Peter Matlare
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Zero Dropout Campaign
Guests
Merle Mansfield
EWN: Brian Molefe to testify about his tenure at Transnet

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Eskom and procurement
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
International Women's Day: Women dealing with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic

Guests

Andrea Rademeyer
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer
SA property price surprise
Guests
Hayley Ivins Downes, Head of Sales
Prisoner conjugal visits denied
Guests
Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape
City responds to Fire Engine shortage matter
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
ANC and votes for Public Protector
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why British media coverage could backfire
Guests
Prof Steven Barnett Professor of Communications Westminster School of Media and Communication
Where Judge Hlophe erred in the Bongo acquittal
Guests
Judge Johan Kriegler - Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law
International Women’s Day: let's mobilise to empower women as agents of change
Guests
Irene Charnley, Founder and Deputy Chairman of Smile Telecoms
Update on recapture of escaped crocodiles
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
Harry and Meghan's Opray interview
Guests
Richard Fitzwilliams
Tertiary registration period extended by two weeks

Guests

Gwebs Qonde
Guests
Gwebs Qonde
Bushiri case postponed
Guests
Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist
George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin

Guests

simon marks
Guests
simon marks
Book: Gamebirds of Africa
Guests
Dr Rob Little - Manager Of The Centre Of Excellence at The Percy Fitzpatrick Institute Of African Ornithology At Uct
9th annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo
Guests
Eustace Mashimbye - CEO at Proudly South African
Massmart lost R6.1bn in sales and holds onto dividend again
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs
Guests
John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case

8 March 2021 1:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Euthanasia
Assisted suicide
Right to die
Dr Suzanne Walters
Diethelm Harck
CALS

A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are giving evidence in their bid to legalise euthanasia in South Africa.

Palliative care specialist Dr. Suzanne Walter (47) and patient Diethelm Harck (71) are leading the latest legal battle for the right to die to be legalised.

While the actual legal challenge will only be heard in the Johannesburg High Court later this year, special arrangements have been made so the pair can give their evidence while they still can.

The pair have been giving their evidence during virtual proceedings chaired by retired Judge CJ Claassen.

All other representations, including supporting expert evidence submitted by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), will be made at the end of the year when the actual trial starts.

RELATED: Terminally ill doctor and patient head to court in latest case over right to die

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), the Justice Minister, and the National Director of Public Prosecutions are opposing the application.

The HPSCA has argued that palliative care in South Africa is sufficient enough to alleviate suffering. They also claim that assisted suicide could be abused by unscrupulous doctors and families who want to benefit.

CALS attorney Sheena Swemmer says the centre will be presenting evidence in support of legalising euthanasia later this year.

She says that the euthanasia case could possibly be the most groundbreaking case that a South Africa court has heard in over 20 years.

The CALS will be bringing expert evidence from Oregon, Colombia, Canada, and the Netherlands where the right to die is legal.

We really want to present a variety so that, if the court decides that there is a right to die, we can really find something that fits South Africa, not just a 'Global North' perspective but a different cultures as well as the 'Global South' perspective.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)

The HPCSA seems to be arguing that palliative care at this time is sufficient, which Dr. Walter is giving evidence against.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)

The HPCSA is also asserting that there will be unscrupulous doctors acting with unscrupulous families to then hasten the death of terminally ill people so that they can benefit from it. It's a very strange line to work when you are the overarching board of a council for doctors and medical practitioners. It's definitely something that needs to be tested.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)

I definitely explain as one of the most fundamental cases, other than what we call the death penalty case, because this ultimately determines the cornerstone of our rights, which is the right to life, the right to live with dignity but also the right to die with dignity.

Sheena Swemmer, Attorney and researcher - Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Wits University)

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




