Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be





The explosive interview with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey in conversation with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is airing across the globe.

Markle says there were concerns in the family about how dark her baby's skin colour would be when he was born.

She spoke of a lack of support within the family, leading to her having suicidal thoughts.

Meghan Markle says there were concerns in 🇬🇧 Royal family about her child's skin color.



“You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks.



“I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry

