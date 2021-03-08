Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?





IPID is investigating 49 police brutality cases that occurred on March and April 2020, in the first months of hard lockdown.

RELATED: 'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says 9 people were killed in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Later investigation showed two of the nine died of natural causes but the remainder allegedly at the hands of police.

RELATED: Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen

Daneel Knoetze of the advocacy journalism project Viewfinder talks to Lester Kiewit.

RELATED: Video: Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera

The police investigative directorate at the time had a different tally, suggests Knoetze.

In an IPID slideshow given to Parliament on 2p April and in that slideshow the IPID report that 199 cases relating to Covid-19 operations were under investigation. Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder

That begs the question suddenly to me, what happened to the other 150 cases that were reported to Parliament? And this is just relating to the first couple of weeks of lockdown 26 March to 17 April. SO I think there is an inconsistency there. Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder

Listen to the interview with Daneel Knoetze in the audio below: