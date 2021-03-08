Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?
IPID is investigating 49 police brutality cases that occurred on March and April 2020, in the first months of hard lockdown.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says 9 people were killed in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Later investigation showed two of the nine died of natural causes but the remainder allegedly at the hands of police.
Daneel Knoetze of the advocacy journalism project Viewfinder talks to Lester Kiewit.
The police investigative directorate at the time had a different tally, suggests Knoetze.
In an IPID slideshow given to Parliament on 2p April and in that slideshow the IPID report that 199 cases relating to Covid-19 operations were under investigation.Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
That begs the question suddenly to me, what happened to the other 150 cases that were reported to Parliament? And this is just relating to the first couple of weeks of lockdown 26 March to 17 April. SO I think there is an inconsistency there.Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
Listen to the interview with Daneel Knoetze in the audio below:
First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service
Cape Town is expected to record its first proper rainfall of the year when a cold front hits this Wednesday.Read More
Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are giving evidence in their bid to legalise euthanasia in South Africa.Read More
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.Read More
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear
A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home
The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch.Read More
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for Covid-19.Read More
Do you crave 'comfort food' just before your period? A nutritionist explains why
There's a reason why most women are drawn to junk food before their monthly cycle. But bad food choices could worsen PMS symptoms.Read More
Shivambu calls DA 'racist apologists' after defending eNCA reporter in mask saga
The DA plans to take the ANC and the EFF to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for allegedly race-baiting in the eNCA mask saga.Read More
'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.Read More
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.Read More
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually
It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned.Read More
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position?
At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent.Read More
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion
ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash
The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kariega.Read More
Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent
The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024.Read More
Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months
'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'
Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More