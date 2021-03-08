Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually





It's now understood that the long-awaited meeting will take place virtually, reports Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia.

The ANC's senior leadership is due to discuss Zuma's decision to snub the Zondo Commission and defy a Constitutional Court order.

Zuma is facing a contempt of court charge after he ignored a ConCourt order that he appears before the commission.

Madia says Zuma's defiance is more of a political fallout than it is a legal matter at this point.

At the same time, today (Monday 8 March) is the deadline for the former statesman to file answering affidavits to the Constitutional Court in his contempt of court case.

According to insiders, the meeting might have actually started... From what I understand the meeting is taking place virtually. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

This is actually a political fallout. Yes, it's playing itself out in the courts and the State Capture Commission, but actually, if this was dealt with politically I think a lot of other issues wouldn't have come to the fore. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

I'm not too sure if the meeting now is too little too late but we have to wait and see. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

