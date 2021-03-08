First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service





The SA Weather Service has warned that the rain on Wednesday may cause localised flooding of roads and informal settlements.

Forecaster Xolani Matlou says there's a 60% chance of rain expected in the Cape metro, the southwestern parts of the Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg region.

He's told CapeTalk that there's also a 30% chance of light rain the night before, on Tuesday evening, in addition to strong northwesterly winds of 50km per hour.

For Wednesday, we expect a strong cold front with a 60% chance of rainfall and localised flooding of roads and settlements. Xolani Matlou, Forecaster - SA Weather Service