Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside





The full volume siren test of the nuclear power plant's public warning system will take place between 10am and midday.

The Western Cape government issued a notice on Twitter confirming that the annual test would take place on Tuesday morning.

The sirens will be set off in Atlantis, Duynefontein, Melkbosstrand, Van Riebeeckstrand, Philadelphia, Bloubergstrand, Bloubergrandt, West Beach, Sunningdale, Parklands, Robben Island and the farms surrounding Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

Residents have been urged to keep their pets indoors as the wailing sound may be frightening to them.

Eskom says dogs have been known to run away from their homes due to the sensitivity to loud noises.

The siren test is conducted at least once a year at the facility which is located roughly 30 kilometres outside the city.

Residents in the affected areas are reminded to listen out for public announcements about the test on Tuesday morning.

"Remember to turn off your radio and television in order to hear the public address announcements informing you about the tests. Please do not panic as this is only a test", Eskom says.