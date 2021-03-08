Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside
The full volume siren test of the nuclear power plant's public warning system will take place between 10am and midday.
The Western Cape government issued a notice on Twitter confirming that the annual test would take place on Tuesday morning.
The sirens will be set off in Atlantis, Duynefontein, Melkbosstrand, Van Riebeeckstrand, Philadelphia, Bloubergstrand, Bloubergrandt, West Beach, Sunningdale, Parklands, Robben Island and the farms surrounding Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.
Residents have been urged to keep their pets indoors as the wailing sound may be frightening to them.
Eskom says dogs have been known to run away from their homes due to the sensitivity to loud noises.
The siren test is conducted at least once a year at the facility which is located roughly 30 kilometres outside the city.
Residents in the affected areas are reminded to listen out for public announcements about the test on Tuesday morning.
"Remember to turn off your radio and television in order to hear the public address announcements informing you about the tests. Please do not panic as this is only a test", Eskom says.
🔊 Please take note that @Eskom_SA's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will be conducting a full volume siren test of its public warning system on Tuesday, 9 March 2021 between 10am and 12pm. See the precautions you should take and further info below. pic.twitter.com/erORSYutvZ— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 8, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56386538_the-koeberg-nuclear-power-station-north-of-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-koeberg-the-only-nuclea.html
More from Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea
Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife.Read More
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape
CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.Read More
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site
Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospital site.Read More
First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service
Cape Town is expected to record its first proper rainfall of the year when a cold front hits this Wednesday.Read More
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?
IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported.Read More
Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are giving evidence in their bid to legalise euthanasia in South Africa.Read More
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.Read More
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear
A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home
The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch.Read More
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for Covid-19.Read More