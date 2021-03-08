Streaming issues? Report here
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

8 March 2021 5:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Crocodile farmers
CapeNature
crocodiles escape
Bonnievale crocodiles
Escaped crocodiles
Nile crocodiles

CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.

The organisation says it has launched an investigation it how the escape happened.

CapeNature spokesperson Petro van Rhyn says investigators will establish whether the owner of the commercial breeding farm contravened any permit regulations that may have led to the incident.

RELATED: SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation

It's still unclear how many crocodiles managed to get away but CapeNature "guestimates" that the number is less than 100.

Van Rhyn says the night patrols along the Breede River will continue until authorities are satisfied that there are no more sightings.

A few CapeTalk listeners have written to Afternoon Drive host John Maytham expressing concern that the escape may be impacting the area's visitor economy.

RELATED: Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm

We are going to do a formal investigation because this facility does have all the necessary permits in place... It has been operation for more than 20 years.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

The guestimate is [a] two-digit figure... but obviously, CapeNature cannot commit to a number because we don't know. It's not our facility. We are only there to recapture these animals as soon as possible.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

This facility holds more than 5,000 crocodiles and within the facility, there are various camps... Crocodiles escaped from one of these camps.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

The owner of this facility up to this point could not tell us how many have escaped but from CapeNature's side, we've obviously left no stone unturned to find these crocodiles.

Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature

The public is urged to not attempt to approach any crocodiles, but to immediately report any sightings to the Bonnievale SAPS on 023-616 8060 which set up a dedicated task team to deal with this incident.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




