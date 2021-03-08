First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site
Premier Alan Winde says Nurse Magdalene Andrews was the first healthcare worker to receive the J&J jab at the facility.
Andrews is the nursing manager at the Sonstraal Hospital, a specialised TB hospital operating in the Paarl Health District of the West Coast Region.
"I've been very excited about this opportunity. Now I can go back to my team and tell them that the vaccine is really here", she told the Premier's office.
Last week, the Western Cape government announced that it would open up three vaccine sites in Worcester, Paarl, and George to reach healthcare workers in the rural areas of the province.
RELATED: Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab
There are currently five vaccination sites in the Cape metro: Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Karl Bremer as well as Gatesville Melomed Hospital, which is dedicated to Cape Town's private-sector health staff.
According to data released last Friday, a total of 16,739 vaccines had been administered to healthcare workers across the province by 5pm on Thursday 4 March.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea
Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife.Read More
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape
CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.Read More
Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside
Capetonians have been advised that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will conduct a full volume siren test on Tuesday (9 March 2021).Read More
First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service
Cape Town is expected to record its first proper rainfall of the year when a cold front hits this Wednesday.Read More
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?
IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported.Read More
Judge hears special testimony from terminally ill duo in euthanasia case
A medical doctor and her patient, both of whom have terminal diseases, are giving evidence in their bid to legalise euthanasia in South Africa.Read More
Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the targeted abuse aimed at eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.Read More
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear
A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Healing' horses desperately need help to find a home
The 17 therapy horses at Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek were rescued from abuse and neglect by founder Gill McCulloch.Read More
Police warn the public against buying fake Covid-19 vaccines
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cautioned the public not to fall for unscrupulous people who are selling vaccines for Covid-19.Read More