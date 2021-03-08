First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site





Premier Alan Winde says Nurse Magdalene Andrews was the first healthcare worker to receive the J&J jab at the facility.

Andrews is the nursing manager at the Sonstraal Hospital, a specialised TB hospital operating in the Paarl Health District of the West Coast Region.

"I've been very excited about this opportunity. Now I can go back to my team and tell them that the vaccine is really here", she told the Premier's office.

Last week, the Western Cape government announced that it would open up three vaccine sites in Worcester, Paarl, and George to reach healthcare workers in the rural areas of the province.

There are currently five vaccination sites in the Cape metro: Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Karl Bremer as well as Gatesville Melomed Hospital, which is dedicated to Cape Town's private-sector health staff.

According to data released last Friday, a total of 16,739 vaccines had been administered to healthcare workers across the province by 5pm on Thursday 4 March.