Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position? At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent. 8 March 2021 11:13 AM
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkh... 8 March 2021 10:43 AM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case

8 March 2021 6:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bushiri
Bushiri escape
Bushiri extradition

The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday.

The matter has been delayed after the Bushiris' legal team made an application for the recusal of the magistrate presiding over the case.

Bushiri and his wife appeared briefly at the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court in Malawi on Monday afternoon before the matter was postponed to next week.

The fugitive couple skipped bail and fled from South Africa in November last year claiming that they feared for their lives.

It's still unclear how long the highly-anticipated extradition case will take before it's concluded, however, State lawyers say they do not want the matter to be protracted, reports Malawian-based journalist Daniel Mababa.

They feel he won't get a fair trial with the magistrate.

Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

There are not very many magistrates in Malawi... The legal team has the background of all the magistrates that are available to hand the case, hence they are proposing that change.

Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

In the actual extradition case... the Bushiris have been given a few days until next Monday to file the court their defence papers why they are against the extradition.

Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

The State is confident and it says it wants to move as quickly as possible to get the Bushiris extradited. They were actually pleading for a lesser time of the adjournment because they want the matter back in court as soon as possible again.

Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




More from Africa

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine

25 February 2021 9:06 AM

WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union

17 February 2021 10:22 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to efficacy concerns.

Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy

11 February 2021 7:12 PM

Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.

New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

