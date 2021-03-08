Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case





The matter has been delayed after the Bushiris' legal team made an application for the recusal of the magistrate presiding over the case.

Bushiri and his wife appeared briefly at the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court in Malawi on Monday afternoon before the matter was postponed to next week.

The fugitive couple skipped bail and fled from South Africa in November last year claiming that they feared for their lives.

It's still unclear how long the highly-anticipated extradition case will take before it's concluded, however, State lawyers say they do not want the matter to be protracted, reports Malawian-based journalist Daniel Mababa.

They feel he won't get a fair trial with the magistrate. Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

There are not very many magistrates in Malawi... The legal team has the background of all the magistrates that are available to hand the case, hence they are proposing that change. Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

In the actual extradition case... the Bushiris have been given a few days until next Monday to file the court their defence papers why they are against the extradition. Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

The State is confident and it says it wants to move as quickly as possible to get the Bushiris extradited. They were actually pleading for a lesser time of the adjournment because they want the matter back in court as soon as possible again. Daniel Mababa, journalist in Malawi

