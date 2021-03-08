SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea





Pretorius had petitioned the court to be allowed the monthly three-hour visits with his wife, as well as access to a cell phone, explains John Maytham.

Both requests were denied by Judge Jody Kollapen, arguing the law does not expressly recognise these rights and said that the right to a conjugal visit is inconsistent with incarceration.

John talks to Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape, who says there are countries where conjugal visits are allowed.

Eastern European countries seem to be the most liberal when it comes to allowing these visits for up to 72 hours at a time, says Muntingh.

He says the allowances would likely be linked to the security classification of an individual prisoner.

Muntingh says these more progressive and creative approaches to incarceration can be helpful in preparing prisoners for the world once they are released.

I think there are ways and means to do this in a manner that does not put security at risk, and that does not undermine the overall intentions and obligations of the department. Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre

It just takes some individual willingness to proceed in a more progressive approach. Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre

It requires an individualised approach, says Muntingh.

