Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position? At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent. 8 March 2021 11:13 AM
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkh... 8 March 2021 10:43 AM
View all Politics
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
Icasa
ETV
Vodacom
Spectrum auction

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the telecoms regulator, has been ordered by the High Court to halt an auction of radio frequency spectrum licences.

McLoud talks to Bruce Whitfield about the delay.

It means the spectrum auction which had been penciled in for the end of this month is going to be postponed by several months at the very least.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

Unless there is some sort of agreement reached outside of court by Telkom and Icasa, then I don't see this spectrum auction going ahead this year.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

What is Telkom's beef with the regulator Icasa?

Telkom argues that the way the spectrum auction is designed is not going to deal with what it terms the 'duopoly' of MTN and Vodacom, explains McCloud.

They say that as it stands it is going to entrench the dominance of those two operators.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

They are also arguing that the digital dividend spectrum - used by the television broadcasters because digital television migration has not yet been completed - cannot be auctioned off as planned by Icasa.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

They are arguing that it cannot be auctioned off because the spectrum is unusable in its current form due to it still being used by SABC and e.tv to carry television broadcasts, he elaborates.

Telkom is saying therefore, it would be grossly unfair to expect Telkom as a smaller operator in the mobile market to pay a huge amount of money - probably over R1billion - to secure access to the spectrum.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

Telkom says not only will it impact the company's balance sheet, but it will not be able to use the spectrum for a number of years until SABC and e.tv have removed themselves from those bands.

The High Court will have to deliberate on these points raised by Telkom, but McLoud says MTN and Vodacom will be very disappointed not to have access to more spectrum they desperately need for their growing customer base, says McCloud.

They are probably hoping for an out-of-court settlement in order to go forward.

Duncan McCloud, Founder and Editor - Techcentral

Listen to the interview in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction




'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise

8 March 2021 9:08 PM

'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.

We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

8 March 2021 8:30 PM

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany

5 March 2021 1:46 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'

4 March 2021 7:11 PM

'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

4 March 2021 6:48 PM

Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today'

4 March 2021 11:27 AM

Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability.

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually

8 March 2021 2:04 PM

It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned.

Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?

8 March 2021 1:22 PM

IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported.

Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position?

8 March 2021 11:13 AM

At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent.

Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion

8 March 2021 10:43 AM

ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Over 9,300 signatures on DA's Gqeberha petition while NMB mayor faces backlash

7 March 2021 2:45 PM

The DA launched an online petition to object against the gazetted name changes of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, and Uitenhage to Kariega.

Ready for Zuma Part 2? Duduzane Zuma sends clear message of leadership intent

5 March 2021 11:51 AM

The son of the former president appears to be continuing to indicate that he's eyeing the country's top job in 2024.

Zondo Commission lawyers and investigators have not been paid for 5 months

5 March 2021 11:39 AM

'Whether the money is actually there is a major question mark,' says News24's Karyn Maughan talking to John Maytham.

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

3 March 2021 4:15 PM

UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.

'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'

3 March 2021 2:14 PM

Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.

Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

Local

Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

Local

Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside

Local

EWN Highlights

Tens of thousands brave virus restrictions for Women's Day protests

8 March 2021 9:11 PM

Year on, WHO says COVID-19 early alarm fell on some deaf ears

8 March 2021 9:05 PM

New clashes in Senegal after opposition leader charged with rape

8 March 2021 8:29 PM

